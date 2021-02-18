Marcus Stroman isn’t for everybody. His emotional mound displays have annoyed opposing teams -- not that he cares -- and Stroman has swatted away haters through his very active social-media accounts.

On Thursday, when someone brought up last season’s COVID opt-out, Stroman curtly preempted further questions related to that topic with "I won't be addressing any more comments about the past."

Duly noted. But here’s the thing. Stroman could very well be the right guy for the Mets, at the right time, and we’re not just talking about the statistical side of his game.

The 2021 Mets are a team looking to finally crash the postseason party, to upend the National League East, to silence the mocking crowds that made them a punchline for the majority of the Wilpon Era. With a new owner/fan in multibillionaire Steve Cohen, these rebranded Mets have something to prove, and Stroman -- author of the "Height Don’t Measure Heart" campaign -- exudes that mantra from his every pore.

"My dad, from a young age, always taught me to have a chip on my shoulder and be the most confident guy in the room," Stroman said Thursday. "And that's going to stay. That's going to stick with me forever, regardless of what anybody says, ever."

Stroman’s father, Earl, was a fixture at games during his son’s development as a Patchogue-Medford star. These days, Stroman puts himself out there in a way that few major-leaguers do, in a sport that’s traditionally leaned more toward staying within the lines, as governed by an invisible book of unwritten rules. It’s a risky place to operate, but Stroman can’t sit still, and him bouncing around camp like a loose molecule -- part-pitcher, part-hype man -- is the sort of extra energy needed to boost an up-and-coming club.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"As a team, when you don't lack confidence, a lot of a lot of great things can happen," manager Luis Rojas said. "The best version of you can come out."

Rojas got to that point after relating a few early observations of Stroman this week at the Mets’ spring-training facility. Whether it was chatting up Noah Syndergaard during the pitchers’ stretch, fielding grounders at shortstop or just studying Jacob deGrom’s bullpen session, Rojas liked to see Stroman’s total immersion after a half-season away. And if some of Stroman’s bold philosophy can help provide more of an edge to this group as it establishes an identity over the next six weeks, the lower-key Rojas welcomes that input.

"I don't want to say he sets standards," Rojas said. "But he expects greatness from himself. He's got that self drive."

That statement only scratches the surface with Stroman, who spent his 12 minutes on Thursday’s Zoom call by detailing that commitment, from the workout sessions with his personal trainer, Nikki Huffman, to recoveries in his hyperbaric chamber. To watch Stroman on the mound is to understand his level of fitness -- "elite" is a word he uses often -- as he varies his delivery, from pausing midmotion, leg high, to an exaggerated backward, Luis Tiant-like twist.

Personally, Stroman has plenty riding on this season. Opting out last year -- even for health reasons -- places additional pressure on his return. There’s no escaping that. And after accepting the $18.9 qualifying offer rather than try free agency, Stroman once again is entering a walk year, which basically amounts to an audition for players in his position, despite the previous track record.

But Stroman refuses to entertain those narratives. And in doing so, doubled down on himself Thursday by pledging 200-plus innings this season, a benchmark that only a dozen or so pitchers reach, partly because of the emphasis on workload management in the game today. If Stroman can get there, pitching in the middle of the Mets’ rotation, that’s a tremendous plus for their playoff aspirations. And if people doubt his ability to do it, all the better in his mind.

"I’m excited to go out there and perform because there's this huge stigma that I was terrible in my 11 starts (for Mets in ’19) with a 3.70 (actually 3.77 ERA)," Stroman said. "I just kind of laugh at that. I know what I'm going to put in this year going forward."

The Mets are banking on that chip sitting on his shoulder. Just as Rojas is hoping the oversized vibe from Stroman’s 5-foot-7 frame has enough wattage to help charge an entire clubhouse. There are other big personalities among this group -- Syndergaard, Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith, the newly-acquired Francisco Lindor to name a few -- but Stroman supplies an edge that could be especially valuable in what could be a breakthrough season for this franchise.

"I think we're unbelievable," Stroman said. "I'm not throwing out anything because I know it's gonna be headlines tomorrow -- Stroman thinks this, this and this. But I speak highly of our guys for a reason."

And with Stroman all-in for this year, he’s shaping up to be one of those reasons.