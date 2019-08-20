Amed Rosario’s only crime, it seems, was not becoming a franchise shortstop overnight. That tends to happen in New York, where the learning curve is as steep as Everest, and everyone marks your progress with a stopwatch.

So, if you still think he’s not a franchise shortstop yet, then maybe just be a little more patient.

Rosario is only 23 — younger than Pete Alonso (24), Michael Conforto (26) and Jeff McNeil (27) — yet has suddenly become one of the most indispensable players in the Mets’ lineup. You just don’t hear about him quite as much because he’s not smashing homers at a franchise-record pace like Polar Bear Pete, or chasing a batting title like Squirrel Jeff.

All Rosario has done is consistently plow through the growing pains that come with the Flushing hype, and transform himself into a player that can not only be trusted, but relied upon. With Tuesday’s first-inning single, followed by an RBI single in the seventh, Rosario has reached base in 31 of his last 34 games, and was batting .329 (fifth in the NL) since June 1 with six homers, 25 RBIs, 10 steals and an .850 OPS over that 67-game stretch.

The story behind that first-inning single, however, is a study in Rosario’s aggressiveness. Making his 24th start in the leadoff spot — second only to the injured McNeil (81) — Rosario ripped the opening pitch, a 93-mph fastball from Shane Bieber, into the left-centerfield gap.

You could immediately tell Rosario was thinking double all the way, based on the ball’s trajectory. And it wasn’t a bad idea. Problem was, the Indians’ centerfielder Greg Allen cleanly cut off the ball on the run and fired a perfect throw that nailed Rosario easily at second.

Despite the unfavorable outcome, the Mets will take that from Rosario, who now does far more good with his physical skills. And busting it hard for second shows that he’s grown from his July benching for doing just the opposite, cruising into first base when a misplay should have put him into scoring position instead.

“I’ve learned a whole bunch,” Rosario said Tuesday through an interpreter. “When we first get to the league, we think we know everything. But luckily for me, I’ve been able to take all the advice and all the criticism and all the lessons in. Right now, I’ve just been happy with it all.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets have been thrilled. Team officials had talked about Rosario’s future being in centerfield, as they were concerned about his defensive progress at shortstop. But they scrapped those plans earlier this month — despite his emergency cameo in left Sunday — and we get the sense you’re not going to be hearing that anymore. Rosario’s defensive metrics, hurt by a weak first half, suggest that he’s not adequate at the position. Watching him now, however, paints a different picture, with smoother range and an ability to make plays that he wasn’t previously.

Rosario didn’t burst onto the scene like a Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger or Juan Soto, but that doesn’t mean he can’t reach All-Star status, maybe by the ripe old age of 25. He’s working toward it. Remember how Alonso would never be good enough defensively to play first base? Or Conforto supposedly couldn’t handle the outfield? Well, now it’s Rosario’s chance to outplay his critics, and he’s doing that with his glove, too.

“I think I’ve been improving a lot,” Rosario said. “There’s been a lot that we’ve been doing in the early work as to the angles, how to approach the baseball, or even just with the first step in general, once the ball is hit. I think that’s been a big help to me.”

The Mets needed a hand in the leadoff spot when McNeil went down, and Rosario, now hitting .293 overall, rose to the occasion. This season, he’s batted .340 atop the order, with a .923 OPS — numbers that should keep him around the top half when McNeil does return, presumably over the weekend. His hard contact rate of 35.2 percent is well above last season (27.7) and hitting coach Chili Davis attributes the overall offensive bump to “trusting his hands,” the lightning-quick reflexes Rosario has always been known for.

“The performance speaks for itself,” Mickey Callaway said. “The confidence is definitely getting greater and greater every single day. It’s really just a byproduct of hard work and optimism. He knows he’s got the talent and he’s going to go out there and show everybody.”

Consider us convinced.