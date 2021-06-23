There was a time when the Mets were next-to-last in runs scored, had a misfiring offense and for whatever reason, couldn’t find the plate with a GPS device.

The solution? Activating Michael Conforto.

But we’re not talking about Wednesday, which is when Conforto rejoined the Mets’ lineup, batting third, after spending five weeks on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

The year was 2015, and the Mets were so desperate for a spark that then-GM Sandy Alderson reached all the way down to Double-A Binghamton to promote Conforto, a sweet-swinging 22-year-old and the team’s No. 10 overall pick.

What followed was a historic season, and Conforto’s call-up preceded Alderson’s other seismic move, the trade for Yoenis Cespedes the following week. Three months later, the Mets were playing in the World Series.

Is Conforto’s long-awaited return going to help trigger a similar revival for these sagging Mets, who entered Wednesday’s series finale against Atlanta ranked 29th in runs per game at 3.62, just slightly ahead of the woeful Pirates (3.54)? They better hope so, and Conforto has plenty riding on these next three-plus months, too.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Remember, the pre-hamstring narrative surrounding Conforto was all about his pending free agency, despite him politely ending any media queries about his conversations with the Mets. And it’s not an ideal situation when a big chunk of your walk year involves being unable to literally walk, as Conforto was hobbled by the relatively severe strain.

Upon Wednesday’s return, however, Conforto recognizes the importance of taking one step at a time, and he can’t worry about the numbers lost during his IL stint. As far as the contract goes, he’s got more immediate priorities.

"Well, I’ve never really looked at it as playing for the contract," Conforto said before the game. "I just felt like it’s another year, another opportunity to go make a deep playoff push and win a World Series. I won’t lie and say I don’t think about those things. But it kind of goes with what I was saying about the rehab — the only productive way to go is forward.

"To linger on the injury doesn’t help me, so I’m just going to keep moving forward, stick to the mentality of helping the team win and at the end of the year, we’ll see where we’re at. But I’ll be happy if we’re playing in October, and making a deep push, and hopefully winning the World Series."

The Mets’ chances significantly improve with a healthy Conforto, who finally had freed himself from an early-season slump when the hamstring betrayed him. In the 20 games leading up to the injury, Conforto was batting .265 with two homers, 10 RBIs and a .780 OPS. Since May 1, he was 7-for-12 (.583) with runners in scoring position.

The trick now is to get him up to speed as quickly as possible, even as Conforto suggested it’s not going to happen overnight. He played only three rehab games (two hits, one double, in 11 at-bats) at Triple-A Syracuse, then Tuesday’s anticipated return was delayed due to COVID-19 contact tracing after an outbreak at the Mets’ affiliate. Conforto said he tested negative three times before being cleared for Wednesday, but he knows there’s more work to trying to succeed in the daily grind again.

"Maybe jumping back in the first few games will feel a little funny," said Conforto, who doubled in his first at-bat Wednesday night. "But I think I got a good feel for where I’m at physically in Triple-A. I have zero worries about the leg. So it’s just going to be a process getting my legs back under me, no matter how many rehab games I play. It’s a different intensity up here, so that’s going to be the big adjustment ... I haven’t ever been out this long and come back in the middle of a season."

That extended recovery allowed Conforto to put more of an emphasis on his legs — "I’ve never focused so much on my hamstrings," he said — and actually made him faster, according to his split times. With the Mets’ dizzying injury count this season, the priority is to prevent any possible relapse, as neither Conforto nor this fractured roster can afford him disappearing again.

Both still have big goals in mind for this season. And with the Mets holding on to first place in Conforto’s absence, having him back is another key step to staying there. Especially after getting shut out four times in the previous week. Conforto also is aiming to make up for his own sluggish open to the year.

"I wasn’t too happy with it, being completely honest," Conforto said. "I think I was starting to get going a little bit right before I got hurt and that was frustrating. But the only way to go is forward and put my focus on getting better and stronger."

The Mets, desperate again, couldn’t be more ready to welcome him back.