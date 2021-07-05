Let’s face it. TBA isn’t a member of a playoff-caliber rotation.

And yet he’s been scheduled far too often to start for the Mets, on a regular basis, as the NL East leader has scrambled to stay atop the division for an impressive 74 days leading up to Monday’s series opener against the dangerous Brewers.

That’s not meant to be a slight against the Mets. What this new front office has done to patch together a rotation for the season’s first half is remarkable. But leaning on the likes of Tylor Megill way ahead of schedule, as they did again Monday for his third major-league start, isn’t a sustainable strategy to get to October in a tightly-packed NL East that could hinge on a couple of Ws.

The Mets already have used 13 starting pitchers through their first 80 games, with only the top three surviving since Opening Day. It helps to have the supernatural Jacob deGrom at the front, followed by two All-Star worthy arms in Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman. Those three have been able to stabilize a rotation that leads the majors with a 2.97 ERA — deGrom’s 0.95 ERA shaves plenty off — but it’s unrealistic to think they can keep shouldering the load on their own

The Mets simply can’t bank on the projected returns of Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) and Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) in mapping out the season’s second half. Sure those are tantalizing pieces. But Carrasco, who was doing pitcher’s fielding drills before Monday’s game, has been delayed numerous times and is now tentatively pencilled in or the end of July. Syndergaard got pushed back all the way to September and acting GM Zack Scott didn’t entirely dismiss the idea of possibly using him as a reliever by that time, based on his extended absence.

Until Carrasco or Syndergaard actually rejoins the rotation, they can’t be considered part of its future. So Scott has to approach the July 30 trade deadline (it’s a day earlier this year) by exploring the best possible starter he can import to Flushing, regardless of the impact on who may be returning later this season.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Given the timetables of those guys, I can’t make assumptions," Scott said, "There’s only one trade deadline. So you really have got to put your best foot forward in terms of building out the depth the rest of the way. So I go into it thinking, yeah, if we get those guys back it’s a bonus. And if you have more guys, then we’ll figure it out."

The pressure is on. As well as the Mets have performed, despite dozens of injuries and 17 players on the IL at one particular bad stretch, Scott knows he can’t come up empty in trying to bolster the rotation over the next three-plus weeks. It’s buckling some as it is — deGrom, Stroman and Walker all have dealt with minor ailments — so the sooner Scott can come up with reinforcements, the better. Scott admitted that the team as a whole has felt like it’s been "treading water lately" despite taking two of three from the Yankees over the weekend.

If Scott can trade for another experienced arm or two as close to the break as possible, that’s a few extra starts, which could be a potential difference-maker when the NL East is ultimately decided. But it’s not all that deep of a market and for now, there seem to be more buyers looming than sellers. Is someone like the Rangers’ Kyle Gibson or the Twins’ Michael Pineda going to be worth the asking prices? What about the Rockies’ duo of German Marquez and John Gray? (We can probably put a line through another New York team taking a run at the Reds’ Sonny Gray based on his previous tour in the Bronx).

Scott refused to label any of his prospects as "untouchables," but you can bank on third baseman Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez being in that category. With the highly-touted shortstop Ronny Mauricio now blocked by the $341-million man Francisco Lindor, his name is going to come up in conversations, but that’s still a sizable chip.

The Mets surprised everyone with the January blockbuster for Lindor and Carrasco so don’t rule out Scott and president Sandy Alderson taking another big swing. Remember, Alderson is the GM that got Yoenis Cespedes to Flushing at the 2015 deadline, a move that launched the Mets’ eventual World Series trip. With the right trade this year, maybe history could repeat itself.

"If we look at ourselves in the whole picture of the National League, the goal is to win your division and get to the postseason," Scott said. "Given the top of our rotation and our bullpen, I think we’ve got as good a chance as anyone once we get there."

But the Mets aren’t there yet. And the looming arms race this month could be a determining factor.