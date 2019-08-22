After everything that has gone right for the Mets, during a rapturous climb back into contention that has bordered on supernatural, there remains one key piece missing.

Imagine if they somehow fix Edwin Diaz?

We forget because this Flushing joyride has proceeded mostly without him, as Mickey Callaway stripped Diaz of his closer title, for all practical purposes, earlier this month. But the Mets still have in their possession a shutdown reliever that throws 98 mph and racked up 57 saves a year ago, along with another 25 (in 30 chances) this season.

Yet Diaz remains almost a lost soul, floating in bullpen limbo, as the sage pitching coach Phil Regan works with him daily and Mickey Callaway cherry-picks the lower-leverage spots that may best facilitate his recovery.

It’s already been a long, frustrating road for everyone involved. Entering Thursday night’s series finale against the Indians, Diaz had a 5.32 ERA -- last season it was 1.96 -- and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.05 (compared with 7.29 a year ago). Since his first blown save on May 25, Diaz has allowed eight homers in 27 2/3 innings, with teams raking him for a .990 OPS.

But Diaz still throws 98 mph, has a wicked (if inconsistent) slider in his arsenal, and he didn’t just suddenly forget how to pitch. If the rotation can flourish under Regan’s fresh tutelage, as well as the reheated bullpen duo of Justin Wilson and Jeurys Familia, then why not Diaz?

“This guy has saved 80 games in a year and a half,” Regan said before Thursday’s game. “A lot of guys don’t save 80 games in their life. It’s there. And we’ve just got to get it out of him.”

If the Mets don’t, it’s not for a lack of trying. You could argue that Diaz nearly sabotaged this season on his own during the first half, but if they can get him right, he could be a game-changer down the stretch, as well as into October.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Regan knows this. It’s why both him and bullpen coach Ricky Bones have made Diaz a special project over the past two weeks, a nearly daily regimen that sometimes involves them carpooling to the ballpark together. During last week’s trip to Atlanta, they all hung out with Diaz’s visiting parents.

As for the Diaz reboot itself, Regan’s target has been correcting his errant slider, and they’ve focused on having his front foot step forward to the right side of the mound rather than straight ahead. The objective is supposed to give him more of a cross-body delivery and potentially create more tilt on the slider.

On the surface, the change may appear relatively slight. But for a pitcher, any modification is significant, so Regan was pleased that Diaz already felt comfortable throwing with the adjustment before Thursday’s game. The plan was for Diaz to try it later that night if Callaway called on him.

“We’re trying these things,” Regan said. “Maybe it will work, maybe it won’t.”

Callaway is employing the same trial-and-error method when it comes to getting Diaz in games. Seth Lugo is the preferred closer now, and even in a typical closer situations, like Wednesday’s tie game in the 10th inning, the manager chose Luis Avilan instead.

Diaz needs to earn Callaway’s trust back, but does he have the time to do it with fewer chances left to restore that faith? Callaway basically said that Diaz would likely pitch in Thursday’s game, if only because his high-leverage bullpen arms needed a breather. As for Diaz’s usage going forward, the manager remains murky on providing any semblance of a blueprint.

“We’re trying to get him out there as often as we possibly can in the right spots to get himself going,” Callaway said. “And it seems like he’s trending in that direction. I loved his slider the last time out. Hard work is going to pay off on this one.”

It has for Diaz’s bullpen-mates. Wilson has a 1.06 ERA in 21 games since returning from the injured list on July 2. Familia has labored through a terrible season, but he entered Thursday with a 1.80 ERA and 11.70 K/9 over his 10 appearances this month (10.0 innings).

The Mets are determined to make it happen for Diaz, who has appeared mostly upbeat throughout his struggles but wasn’t around to talk before Thursday’s game.

“He wants it so bad,” Regan said. “He wants to help this team. September is going to be a big month for us, and I would really like to have him and Familia at the top of their game for that month. That’s my goal. I think we can do that.”