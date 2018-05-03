And to think Thursday at Citi Field began with such optimism.

When Mickey Callaway stepped up to the microphone in the morning, everyone was holding their collective breath waiting to hear the status of Jacob deGrom’s hyperextended right elbow. The Mets manager made the news even more dramatic by arriving 20 minutes late for his regular pregame media briefing, but quickly squashed any concerns by revealing that deGrom — incredibly — was structurally sound and would remain on schedule for his next start.

“It’s all good,” Callaway said.

The MRI, the doctor’s examination. Just positive vibes. Somehow, contrary to everything we’ve come to expect from the Mets regarding injuries, the team apparently sidestepped catastrophe this time. A few minutes later, deGrom appeared at his locker and seemed perfectly OK. No wrap on his elbow, and wearing his usual easygoing grin.

“They said there was nothing on the MRI,” deGrom said, “so my head is pretty clear.”

We feel its our duty to mention the Mets aren’t completely out of the woods with deGrom until they monitor Saturday’s bullpen session, then see if this elbow-biceps issue creeps up again if he does indeed make his scheduled start Monday against the Reds. But given the state of hysteria created by deGrom’s premature exit Wednesday night — and what a prolonged absence would have meant for the Mets — this deserved a great, big sigh of relief.

Too often with this team, however, any crumb of elation usually is followed up by bitter disappointment, and the shelf life on deGrom’s giddy revelation lasted roughly three hours. That was the approximate length of time between the moment deGrom was done talking and the end of the Braves’ dismantling of Jason Vargas in the Mets’ embarrassing 11-0 loss.

Bottom line, deGrom’s medical clearance took precedence over anything else that happened Thursday in the Mets’ world. They need deGrom intact to make any kind of run this season, and for all of its ugliness, this week’s sweep by the Braves doesn’t change that. But we also can’t excuse what transpired on the field Thursday afternoon, and the underwhelming Vargas is showing little resemblance to the starter that won 18 games for the Royals last season.

Remember, this was the free-agent pitcher Sandy Alderson chose to be the most deserving of his $16 million this winter — and for the Mets, that’s a significant investment. But after two starts, Vargas has been non-competitive, to the point where he was bombed for 11 hits and six runs Thursday in 4 2⁄3 innings yet still trimmed his ERA from 22.09 to 16.20. A small sample size, we know. And Vargas is coming off surgery to fix a fractured (non-pitching) hand.

Callaway said Wednesday that Vargas’ delivery may have been thrown out of whack due to the extended rehab using the screen, and after what’s happened so far, it’s as plausible an explanation as any. The Braves clobbered him for three homers, including a 451-foot rocket by super-rookie Ronald Acuña Jr. that wound up somewhere in LaGuardia’s air space. After Nick Markakis took Vargas deep for a two-run shot in the fifth, the exceedingly patient crowd of 26,882 finally got around to booing him and it didn’t relent until Callaway came out to fetch him four hitters later.

When the bullpen door opened, however, the Citi faithful weren’t all that thrilled to see Matt Harvey either. Harvey retired the first four Braves he faced, then allowed five runs, including three walks and a homer to the Braves’ other rookie phenom, Ozzie Albies. Harvey also was booed as he trudged to the dugout, head down, saddled with a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

It’s becoming a dismal ritual for him, and though most would probably disagree, Harvey is a pitiful figure now. That’s undeniable. By the time he was asked about his Page Six exploits in L.A. over the weekend, and Alderson’s sharp comments, Harvey shrugged.

“I’m not answering any questions or having any comments about that story,” Harvey said, sounding exhausted rather than irritated.

The air has been steadily draining from the Mets’ 11-1 balloon for a while now. The momentum has faded, and deGrom doesn’t pitch again until Monday, if he’s truly OK. These second-place Mets have plenty of work to do before then.