Luis Rojas is an easy target. First-time manager with six weeks left on an expiring contract. Occasionally visible during pitching changes. Certainly within earshot of the Citi Field crowd.

All of those factors played into the "Fi-re Ro-jas!" chants that made their loud 2021 debut during the seventh inning of Wednesday’s agonizing 3-2 loss to the Giants. The trigger? That was Rojas’ by-the-book decision to pull Taijuan Walker with two on, none out and bring in bullpen ace Aaron Loup to face the Giants’ dangerous lefty Brandon Crawford.

In a parallel universe, one where the Mets are still in first place and not imploding on a nightly basis, Loup probably gets Crawford — just because that’s what he’s done all year — escapes with the 2-1 lead intact and Rojas earns kudos for the call. But since everything has degenerated into a worst-case scenario, the opposite happened: Crawford smashed Loup’s first pitch for a two-run double — the first extra-base hit he’s surrendered to a lefty as a Met — and Rojas winds up in the crosshairs.

This sort of abuse comes with the territory. But it’s still rare for any manager to be singled out in such fashion. Even fans don’t typically press that particular button until they’re exasperated beyond repair.

"I heard the fans," Rojas said. "They can say whatever they want. We have a very passionate fan base and they’re going to do those things. It’s part of the game, it’s part of baseball here in New York."

Little did the Citi fans realize how much worse the night would get. In typical 2021 Mets fashion, they managed to have the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the ninth — thanks to a pair of gifted extra outs by the Giants — and still came up empty. Francisco Lindor was booed mercilessly for his meek pop up and Pete Alonso ended it with a soft liner to second.

Point is, the Mets have a whole roster full of culprits for their 14-25 plunge since the All-Star break, as well as a number of losing indicators in the second half: a .387 slugging percentage (ranked 26th), 144 runs scored (27th) and a .205 batting average with RISP (28th in MLB/last in NL). On the pitching side, their rotation has a 5.35 ERA (23rd), a .270 opponents batting average (23rd) and 1.34 WHIP (21st).

That doesn’t even include their head-scratching blunders on the bases or costly defensive mistakes or shifting alignments that used to work but now seem to backfire more regularly. After going 2-10 during this season-defining stretch against the Dodgers and Giants, with one more still to play Thursday night at Citi Field, it’s safe to say this has been a wide-sweeping system failure, and that’s impossible to pin squarely on the manager.

While it’s true many of these Dodgers/Giants games were relatively close — seven were decided by two runs or fewer — the bottom line comes down to which side of the score you’re on. By that measure, the gap between the Mets and the two West Coast titans remains even larger that previously anticipated, both in talent and execution.

"They do a lot of things right," Rojas said. "You can see the rosters work well. They match up right from a hitting standpoint. They hit homers, take some really good at-bats . . . It’s been a tough stretch because of the results, but we’ve battled against these two teams. I think we can take a lot out of it just knowing that we weren’t necessarily out of every game."

Rojas loses us with the "we battled" theme. That was Art Howe’s favorite saying and his Mets’ career last two years with a .424 winning percentage. Heading into Thursday night’s series finale, Rojas is nearing the end of his second year at .468, including last season’s pandemic-shortened 60-game schedule. At this current pace, there is unlikely to be a third.

That’s not entirely Rojas’ fault. He was talked about as a potential Manager of the Year candidate during the first half after the Mets’ start was derailed by COVID-19 outbreaks and then crippled by a lengthy IL list, yet they stayed atop the NL East for 90 days before the Phillies toppled them on Aug. 6.

Since then, they’re 5-12, saving some of their worst baseball for the most important part of the season. Rojas has to wear that, but it’s also a terrible reflection on his staff (assembled by the front office) and the players’ inability to do their jobs.

Next time the fans call for firing Rojas, they need to remember to spread those boos around liberally.