The Mets initially claimed Jacob deGrom’s hyperextended elbow wouldn’t require a trip to the disabled list until saying Sunday morning that now it did, forcing him to miss Monday’s scheduled start in Cincinnati.

Then we were told Yoenis Cespedes had to be replaced in the second inning because of right hip tightness, only to have the leftfielder explain afterward that the problem was his right quadriceps muscle — a past area of concern.

By the time the Mets had lost again to the Rockies, 3-2, to go 0-for-Citi on this six-game homestand, we weren’t sure what to believe anymore. Did that 11-1 start actually happen? And if so, how? Because these current Mets appear to be the polar opposite of that once-inspired group, and no one can put their finger on exactly why.

We’re presuming the Mets are still a decent baseball team, despite their ominous slide back toward .500 (17-15) after Sunday’s loss, their 14th in 20 games. And next up is P.J. Conlon, fresh from Triple-A Las Vegas, to make his major-league debut in place of deGrom against the Reds inside their riverside bandbox.

“We’ve just got to keep moving forward,” Todd Frazier said. “Keep on pounding.”

The recent signs, however, are troubling. To see Noah Syndergaard struggle like he did Sunday, totaling nearly as many walks (four) as strikeouts (five) while infrequently getting fastballs by the Rockies wasn’t the reality we’ve been accustomed to. Syndergaard made it through six innings, and allowed only two runs, so it goes in the books as his fifth quality start of the season.

But this wasn’t Thor-quality stuff. After the Mets took a 2-0 lead in the first inning — a rare gift during this feeble homestand — the Syndergaard we know would have pulverized the Rockies into a fine powder. Instead, he couldn’t switch out of survival mode, teeing up a long homer to Ian Desmond and later forcing in the tying run with a bases-loaded walk to Gerardo Parra (on four pitches) for the first time in his career. Never before had Syndergaard done that in 23 previous at-bats with the bases full.

“I’m not really sure what was going on there,” Syndergaard said. “I was trying to throw a strike.”

That sounds a tad alarming, but also fits in perfectly with the Mets’ state of mind recently. They’re trying to do a lot of things, only those things aren’t getting done. Before the game, the always-chill Mickey Callaway assured us that it was most important to trust the process, especially when the season goes south, as it is at the moment.

If Callaway was burning up inside by all this losing, he didn’t let any of that emotion leak out. His Mets were outscored, 34-11, during the six consecutive losses at Citi, with both deGrom and Cespedes leaving games with injuries. Some would boil over from that frustration. Not the cool Callaway.

“We need to obviously score more runs,” the manager said.

He’s not wrong. But where is this bounty of offense coming from? Cespedes has a history of quad/hamstring issues that have derailed past seasons, so Sunday’s flareup is worrisome. Callaway didn’t provide any details — no surprise there with the Mets’ tighter medical protocols — but Cespedes revealed that the quad began bothering him Saturday night and got worse Sunday after he went first-to-third in the first inning.

Kept to his usual postgame allotment of three questions, Cespedes signed off with an, “I don’t know, maybe” when asked about playing Monday in Cincy. With the next six games in homer-happy ballparks, it would be nice to have a fully-functioning Cespedes in the No. 2 spot. Aside from Asdrubal Cabrera, no one else is contributing on a regular basis. Michael Conforto seems lost, and in the midst of his two-day mental health break, was sent up as pinch-hitter in the seventh to face the Rockies’ lefty starter, Kyle Freeland. The result was predictable. Conforto whiffed on four pitches, and Callaway later was stuck with Tomas Nido to pinch-hit in the ninth with two outs and the tying run on second base. He went down looking, symbolic of the Mets’ entire effort during the homestand.

“By no means are we pressing the panic button,” Syndergaard said. “There’s a lot of baseball left to play.”

Might be a good idea for the Mets to start playing it again.