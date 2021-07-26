Strip away the no-trade clause and NL East conflict, and the Mets would have zero excuse for not having Max Scherzer in Flushing days ago.

With no ace of their own for the time being, and certainly no guarantees regarding Jacob deGrom’s timeline or his ability to stay healthy in the second half, the Mets need to shoot for the best pitcher available, even if it stings a little extra on the prospect side.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner and this year’s NL starter in the All-Star Game, is clearly that guy (also 2.83 ERA in 18 starts this season). Prying him from the Nats, however, is a tall order for the reasons mentioned above. While the Washington Post reported Monday that Scherzer wouldn’t veto a trade outright, he could still use the clause to choose his next team. There is plenty of competition for him outside the NL East -- namely the Dodgers -- which obviously would be preferable for their GM Mike Rizzo.

"I don’t have any problem dealing within the division," Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Monday. "Some other teams may feel differently. I have no idea. But I always look at it that we have to look out for what’s best for the club. "

Generally speaking, Scott acknowledged that no-trade provisions can be a "challenge" especially as time gets tight. But the Mets could really use an ace-caliber boost for the rotation, more than we ever anticipated, as the rest of the possible acquisitions-- Jose Berrios, Kyle Gibson, Michael Pineda -- seem more like filler by comparison.

Because as much as the Mets have been drowning in TBAs for the rotation -- they had two listed for this pivotal five-game series against Atlanta -- there should be legit concern about the talent at the top, too.

Ideally, Carlos Carrasco will make his 2021 debut as soon as Saturday or Sunday, according to Luis Rojas, after missing the first months of the season with a hamstring tear that seemingly refused to heal on schedule. Next in line is Jacob deGrom, but he’s only graduated to what Rojas described Monday as "light side sessions," with plenty more steps to go before his projected August re-entry.

Noah Syndergaard? Listening to Scott, he’s barely on the radar. The acting GM had no problem saying again Monday the Mets are proceeding as if his September return is more theoretical than anything.

All of this uncertainty puts Scott in a weird place this week as Friday’s trade deadline rapidly approaches. Whenever the Mets get healthy -- if that’s possible -- the rotation figures to be a dominant force, backed by some veteran help from the wily lefthander Rich Hill acquired last Friday in a deal with the Rays.

But the rotation is nowhere near that now, and it’s near-miraculous the Mets have stayed atop the NL East for 79 straight days by patching one together on a daily basis. They’ve used 16 starters, and somehow didn’t entirely collapse after deGrom went on the IL (for the second time this season) after his July 7 start with forearm stiffness. The Mets rotation has pitched to a 4.10 ERA (seventh in NL) in the 15 games since deGrom went down, but their rather thin total of 63 2/3 innings ranked 12th in the NL -- despite playing more games than most teams during that span.

Marcus Stroman -- who allowed two earned runs over five innings in Monday night’s 2-0 loss to Atlanta in Game 1 -- has been crucial in trying to hold it down along with Walker before his post-All-Star swoon. And where would the Mets be without the unheralded rookie savior Tylor Megill, who has a 2.10 ERA in six starts after making his MLB debut on June 23?

Insert deGrom and Carrasco into that mix, and the Mets aren’t treading water anymore. That’s how Scott hopes the next few weeks play out, but he’s got to deal with the rotation under its current makeup, not formulate trades based on assumptions involving his own pitchers returning at a later date.

"It’s definitely part of the conversation, trying to navigate the week with some uncertainty about the timing of when guys are coming back, and what’s their capability, both short and long term," said Scott, who mentioned a number of flexible scenarios with multiple acquisitions, if that were the case. "All those options are open. We’re talking through all of those things."

There is no replacement for deGrom. Scherzer is a likely Hall of Famer, but at age 37 (Tuesday) he’s not 2021 Jake. Still, the Mets have to at least consider the possibility deGrom’s assortment of minor injuries this season -- along with the persistent forearm issue -- could bother him in the second half.

It’s not as if deGrom had anything in particular fixed during this IL stint. The Mets are just crossing their fingers that rest and treatment do the trick. In the meantime, the best course of action is for Scott to be crafting as many contingency plans as he can for the rotation.

"I expect we’re doing enough exploring, have enough dialogue, that there’ll be good opportunities for us," Scott said.

Scherzer would be a great opportunity, if at all possible.