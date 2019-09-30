When Sandy Alderson picked the sage but feisty Terry Collins, then 61, to be his first manager in 2010, the newly-hired GM chose him over Wally Backman, Chip Hale and Bob Melvin.

For Collins’ successor, Alderson went in the opposite direction by selecting the first-timer Mickey Callaway, only 42, over a group of finalists that included Manny Acta, Joe McEwing and Kevin Long.

Every GM wants to hire his own manager, partly because of the importance of that relationship, but also due to his vision of what he believes the team requires to succeed. With the Mets, it’s more complicated than that, because both Fred and Jeff Wilpon have considerable input as to how the on-field product operates.

Brodie Van Wagenen, unlike Alderson, did not get to hire his first manager — he inherited Callaway last November, and that forced marriage showed plenty of cracks early this season. As a former agent, Van Wagenen’s emphasis on cozying up to the players undermined Callaway’s authority, especially with the GM’s frequent clubhouse presence.

Eventually, they made it work, and the Mets’ 46-26 mark after the All-Star break kept them in the wild-card hunt until the season’s final week. But with Callaway still emitting a Not Ready for Prime Time vibe, and the Mets growing into a contender, it’s likely the front office will opt for a change in the coming days.

The club’s decision-makers did not meet Monday, according to a source, but a resolution to Callaway’s status could come as early as Wednesday. The question is whether Van Wagenen can get a more trusted brand name, in an effort to make up for the handful of games that kept this 86-win team out of the postseason.

That challenge potentially got more difficult Monday when the Angels announced the firing of Brad Ausmus after only one season at the helm, and reports suggesting they had the inside track for Joe Maddon, who previously had spent 30 years in the organization. We’ve repeatedly said in this space that Maddon would be a good fit for the Mets, based on his polished media skills and a winning track record (guiding young players) with the Rays and Cubs.

The Angels being in the mix, however, represents a problem, given his connection to the franchise and a deep-pocketed owner in Arte Moreno, who probably would be most willing to come close to the $6-million salary Maddon was pulling down in Chicago. The rock-star contract for a manger is a vanishing trend, all but gone already, and any Maddon path to Flushing would necessitate him taking less money for a desirable opportunity.

The same goes for Joe Girardi, who unlike Maddon hasn’t been strongly linked to any job, with the Cubs reportedly eyeing another former catcher — David Ross — for their vacancy. Girardi was earning $5 million from the Yankees when they opted not to renew him after the 2017 season, which ended in Game 7 of the ALCS. The knock on Girardi was that he didn’t relate well to the Yankees’ talented young core, and since a similar situation now exists in Flushing, he’d have to convince the Mets he’s learned from whatever missteps he made in the Bronx.

The Mets not only have the runaway Rookie of the Year in 53-homer hitting Pete Alonso and a likely back-to-back Cy Young winner in Jacob deGrom, but the pillars of a solid rotation and few holes outside of bullpen help. The Mets finally turned in their first winning season since 2016 (and third in 11 years) on Callaway’s watch — or Van Wagenen’s stewardship, depending the spin — so if there is a next manager, they will inherit some very positive momentum.

“That’s a special team in there, they can accomplish a lot,” Callaway said Sunday. “This might be the hardest part to form as a team. Guys can perform as individuals all they want, but to become a team, like they are, that’s tough. So they definitely have that going for them and we’re going to be good for a long time because they have that bond and trust one another inside that locker room and out on that field.”

Callaway using the word “we” caught my attention as everyone searches for clues about his future, but he was still in uniform, and insisted that the front office hadn’t told him anything “in depth” about their plans for next season, despite being under contract through 2020. Still, Callaway was headed home to Florida with the Mets scheduled to have their organizational meetings this week, and no one had spoken publicly about his status since July, as Van Wagenen has mostly avoided reporters rather than get drawn into a discussion about the manager.

We should know his true feelings soon enough.