Since I was observing last week’s truly amazing chain of events in Flushing from the press box at Camden Yards -- covering New York’s American League squad -- thought I’d take this opportunity to sound off on a few of the more newsworthy items. Winning really is a cure-all for whatever is ailing a team, but we all realize that with the Mets, the patient’s prognosis can change on a daily basis, or even hour by hour.

Staying with Mickey Callaway, for the “foreseeable future” as Brodie Van Wagenen described the situation, really didn’t surprise me. For a couple of reasons. First off, going the Jim Riggleman route before Memorial Day wouldn’t leave them much of a fallback position if the team didn’t rally around him, and the front office clearly wasn’t ready to take that risk with the season at stake. You only get to fire Callaway once, so you better make sure you do it to maximize the benefits.

The last time the Mets fired a manager in-season was Willie Randolph, in 2008, under considerably different circumstances. It was extremely rare for the club to do it so early -- June 16 or 17, depending which coast you were on -- and Randolph’s Mets were 34-35, but coming off an 88-win season doomed by an epic collapse.

The unfortunate part for Randolph is that some of the strongest clubhouse personalities had mobilized against him, in a rebellion fueled by Tony Bernazard, officially listed as the team’s vice president of player personnel but a figure whose behind-the-curtain voice had grown more impactful -- in some instances -- than GM Omar Minaya’s.

Minaya was close with Randolph and didn’t want to fire him. But with Bernazard driving the bus to some degree, and the Wilpons susceptible to his influence, they wound up with one of the worst-botched firings in pro sports history. Flying Randolph across the country, having him lead the team to a 9-6 victory over the Angels, then announcing the move with an email sent at 3:11 am ET.

We look back on that now because Callaway doesn’t face the same clubhouse rebellion, and he’s also just two months into his second season on the job. In fact, it’s not unusual for players that we’ve talked to, on unrelated matters, to give unsolicited praise to Callaway. Affection for a manager is fickle, of course. But Brodie Van Wagenen spends plenty of time talking to players -- on the field, in the clubhouse -- and you’d have to think if enough wanted Callaway gone, he’d be gone by now.

And while we’re on the subject of Van Wagenen, if the day arrives that the rookie GM does decide to fire Callaway, he’s going to have to rethink some of his standard operating procedure. Kudos to Brodie for wanting to keep the lines of communication open with his players -- he can’t shed his agent DNA -- but spending an excessive amount of time roaming the clubhouse and behind the batting cage can be detrimental to the guy in the manager’s chair.

Regardless of the GM’s intentions, that undermines the authority of a manager, and that’s not a healthy dynamic for a team’s chain of command. Callaway already is saddled with the unenviable task of presiding over a roster stocked with Brodie’s former clients, and there’s no doubt his poor handling of Robinson Cano’s HustleGate controversy was out of deference to his boss.

You’d have to think Van Wagenen removed those handcuffs from Callaway in Monday’s slew of crisis meetings, but the manager’s subsequent discipline of Cano wasn’t so smooth, either. Callaway has had trouble climbing the learning curve in this job, but it’s not entirely his fault. How could anyone feel comfortable working for a GM that didn’t hire him and a very hands-on COO in Jeff Wilpon, who already was tight with Van Wagenen from his agent days?

On top of that, the Mets try to script nearly every word Callaway speaks during his media sessions, which is few steps beyond just providing the coaching he definitely needed heading into his second season. It also was a bad look Monday having Callaway give his media briefing under the watchful gaze of Van Wagenen and Jeff Wilpon, as both were standing a few feet away, against the wall. A better show of support would have been to let Callaway have the room to himself after Van Wagenen’s statements. If the Mets were going to keep Callaway, fine. Then let him do the job. Don’t make the press conference room feel like he was dragged into the principal’s office.

It’s hard to imagine strong personalities like Buck Showalter or Dusty Baker coming to Flushing under this power structure. Obviously, both are highly-acclaimed managers, but we can’t see them reacting well to how things are done with the Mets, especially ownership’s very active involvement. Just because Showalter, 63, has experience dealing with the difficult Angelos family during his nine-year Orioles’ tenure doesn’t mean he’d want to sign on for that again. And what do the Mets have stashed away in a rainy-day manager’s fund? Showalter earned $3.5 million in his last season with the Orioles. Baker was on a two-year, $4-million contract with the Nationals.

That said, installing a media darling like Showalter or Baker certainly would help the Mets’ perpetual PR issues, just as the feisty, grandfatherly Terry Collins was able to do, even during the worst stretches -- on the field or off. As obsessed as the Mets always have been trying to control the narrative, they never seem to get any better at it. A strong, confident and occasionally humorous voice in the manager’s chair can’t eliminate the organization’s pratfalls, but it can mitigate them, and that’s a useful talent in Flushing.

As for Joe Girardi, he’s likely to have other choices at season’s end -- the Nationals, Giants, maybe the Cubs if Joe Maddon isn’t extended. We’d never say anything is impossible, but would Girardi really consider managing 10 miles down the road from the Yankees after how it ended for him in the Bronx? And going head-to-head with them four times a year? Doesn’t seem like an ideal scenario.

Minor dealing

Watching Rajai Davis and Carlos Gomez both party like it was 2014 in helping the Mets sweep the Nats the past week was a credit to Van Wagenen’s front office, which took advantage of another free-agent freeze-out this winter to collect proven major leaguers on minor-league contracts, something that couldn’t be done as cheaply years ago. But the motivation likely was twofold. With the Mets starting their first year in Syracuse -- the Triple-A franchise the Wilpons purchased -- they wanted to put a competitive roster there to go with the box-office curiosity of Tim Tebow, and through Friday, that team was 24-22.

And in the wake of the Davis/Gomez success, Van Wagenen pulled off two more minor-league signings Friday, adding Ervin Santana and Matt Kemp. At worst, these two provide a few more (former) big names for Syracuse. At best, maybe they chip in at Citi Field, but that seems to be a longshot. Santana, 36, has made eight starts since 2017, a total of 38 innings, with an 8.53 ERA and 15 home runs served up during that stretch. Kemp is only 34 -- two years younger than Cano -- and was an All-Star in his 2018 return to the Dodgers, hitting .290 with 21 homers in 146 games. This year was a different story, as Kemp had a slash of .200/.210/.283 in 20 games (62 plate appearances) with the Reds before his release.

Dodging the draft

Carter Stewart, a 19-year-old pitcher from Eastern Florida State College, raised eyebrows this past week -- shortly before MLB’s June 3 draft -- by signing a six-year contract worth a reported $7 million with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan’s NPB. The deal was orchestrated by his agent, Scott Boras, who historically has railed against the draft as unfair to the sport’s jewel talents.

“This will have a great impact on baseball,’’ Boras told USA Today. “Players now know they have an alternative that is much more economically beneficial. These talents have a value, and we have a system that has depressed the value of these player.

“These draft picks are worth much more, and the international markets substantially increase their value to teams that are double and triple what MLB teams would pay. The international markets are going to recognize the value of these players.’’

Stewart was drafted No. 8 overall last year by the Braves, who then tried to sign him at less than half of that slot value because of a wrist injury that showed up in his physical. As a result, Stewart attended college to pitch and was expected to be a second-round pick next month.

Not only does Stewart get a quicker financial boost by signing with the Japanese club -- rather than climbing the minor-league ladder in the States -- this could also be a faster route to free agency in the majors, as Stewart could be posted by the Hawks at age 25. Over here, a player needs six years of service time to attain MLB free-agent status.

Boras has made Stewart’s accelerated free agency a point of emphasis, but that is a giant leap of faith, to assume everything will go that smoothly for him 7,700 miles away from his home in Melbourne, Fla. Succeeding in Japan is extremely challenging for even accomplished major-leaguers, who often struggle with the cultural differences, and language barrier, just as foreign players do when they come to the States. For a 19-year-old experiencing the pressures of pro baseball for the first time -- with the additional weight of a big contract -- the degree of difficulty will increase exponentially.

If Stewart does succeed, and Boras’ gambit works, then other talented youngsters could follow and MLB’s draft structure may possibly be altered as a result. But it’s way too early to predict that, and the odds are probably against him.