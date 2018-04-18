The Mets must really like Mickey Callaway, because they keep finding ways to make their rookie manager look good.

Or in some cases, less bad.

Six outs away from a humiliating sweep at the hands of the Nationals — at Citi Field no less — with another questionable decision to put on Callaway’s ledger, the Mets rallied for nine runs in the eighth inning Wednesday night, and the go-ahead double was provided by their fourth pinch-hitter of the game, Juan Lagares.

Just when it looked like Callaway would have to wear his unorthodox — and failed — move to pull Steven Matz for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning, the Mets bailed him out by bashing three Nats relievers in the eighth. Callaway had Lagares at the ready to bat for A.J. Ramos with two outs and he delivered a two-run double that stayed inside the rightfield line by roughly two feet. Yoenis Cespedes later iced it with a grand slam.

“The players in that clubhouse are never going to give up,” Callaway said after the Mets snapped the season’s first losing streak to improve to 13-4. “We’ll blow some games here and there, but they’re never going to stop.”

As much as we can debate the wisdom of Callaway’s early decisions during the first three weeks of his managerial career, there’s one indisputable trademark of these Mets: they’re playing winning baseball under Callaway, and they don’t roll over. Callaway will get better at the whole in-game strategy thing. For now, it appears he has the Mets steered in the right direction, even if he creates a speed-bump now and again.

“It’s the personality of this team,” Michael Conforto said. “We fight to the end.”

Good thing for Callaway, who isn’t shy about defying conventional wisdom. That continued Wednesday night in the fourth inning, when the Mets were in the process of cutting the deficit to 3-2 and Matz, who had retired 10 straight, was waiting in the on-deck circle to hit. Once Jose Lobaton knocked in the second run with a fielder’s-choice grounder, however, Matz was called back to the dugout and Brandon Nimmo was sent up in his place.

Matz was clearly upset, and didn’t mind showing his displeasure. He slammed his bat into the rack and stared blankly from the bench. It was highly unusual to pull a starter in that spot, after just 74 pitches, especially when Matz finally caught stride, whiffing five during that streak of 10 straight outs.

“I was surprised,” Matz said.

To make matters worse, the Mets still came up empty. Nimmo got hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Amed Rosario bounced into a rally-killing 5-4-3 double play. Not only were the Mets still down, but now Callaway had to get through five innings with his bullpen.

Rookie managers are going to make mistakes. Handling in-game strategy is more difficult than it looks from a bar stool or living-room recliner, with numerous factors potentially unknown to public, and even the most experienced managers screw up from time to time.

Only 17 games into the season, we know this much about Callaway: he’s not afraid to make the bold move. Before this finale against the Nationals, he was interrogated again about the doomed decision to use Jose Reyes as a pinch hitter in the previous night’s loss, a questionable tactic that stranded runners at the corners with the Mets trailing, 3-2.

Callaway cited his faith in a veteran player like Reyes, choosing to believe that he’d ultimately come through in a pivotal spot, as long as he’s given enough opportunities. In Callaway’s defense, perhaps he thought Reyes was due after being hitless (0-for-16) for the season to that point, aside from being the lone righthanded option on the bench.

Even against the Nats’ lefty reliever Sammy Solis, was it possible that Nimmo, Conforto or Adrian Gonzalez would have been better choices? We’ll never know. Conforto was the only one of those three with a hit off Solis, and Reyes’ feeble strikeout — after being up 2-and-1 in the count — didn’t do Callaway any favors.

But that’s mostly forgotten now. As long as the Mets keep winning, Callaway will continue to skate from the criticism, as he did again Wednesday night.