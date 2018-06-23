Sandy Alderson declined to use the label “untouchable” Friday when describing the trade-market status of Jacob deGrom, but the Mets’ general manager came about as close as he’ll ever get on the subject.

Given the talent deficit facing the entire organization, Alderson doesn’t want to close any doors, and using deGrom as bait surely would be the quickest way to remedy that problem.

Just the idea of trading deGrom, however, is a sad commentary on the current state of the Mets, and the discussion refuses to go away, as if this were Kansas City or Pittsburgh or Tampa Bay. To drive the point home Saturday night, the Mets were opposed by Clayton Kershaw, who is only 90 days older than deGrom but $152 million richer in career earnings to date, based partly on the Dodgers’ loyalty to their iconic ace.

Kershaw already owned a pair of Cy Young Awards and was working on a third in 2014 when deGrom was named Rookie of the Year, so he had a big head start. But as they squared off Saturday at Citi Field, the two were closer to equal footing, with Kershaw returning from a three-week stay on the disabled list because of a back strain and deGrom building a solid case for his first Cy Young Award.

The Dodgers could be coming up on another decision with Kershaw by season’s end; he can opt out of the final two years (and $65 million) of his current seven-year, $215-million contract. If he does choose to test the market, chances are the deep-pocketed Dodgers won’t hesitate to make sure he finishes his career in Los Angeles.

Obviously, deGrom doesn’t have Kershaw’s resume. But isn’t he every bit as important to the Mets? We’d say yes.

Even with the understanding that deGrom likely could bring back a sizable haul in prospects, there are no guarantees, and Alderson — or the Wilpons, for that matter — don’t seem willing to make that bet. They can’t stomach the possibility of blowing it.

“If somebody came to us and said, ‘We’ll give you all of our top-20 prospects,’ that’s probably something you’d have to at least consider,” Alderson said Friday. “We know what we have, and at the same time, we never say never.”

What Alderson should be saying is that deGrom is a virtually irreplaceable piece of these Mets — just as his players and coaches told the New York Post in so many words last week.

With deGrom under the team’s control through 2020, one of the team’s top priorities should be extending him beyond that while upgrading the rest of the roster around its ace. Instead, the Mets keep dancing around the topic, refusing to commit to anything lest they alienate even more of their disgruntled fan base with the wrong message.

Even Mickey Callaway couldn’t admit to wanting deGrom on his team as everyone continues to speculate on the pitcher’s future in Flushing. When the manager was asked if he is relieved that Alderson basically said deGrom likely won’t be traded, Callaway went into a soliloquy on how the field staff’s goals can be divergent from those of the front office.

“Yeah, I mean I think that’s always the case with your best players,” he said. “From a managing standpoint and the team in that room, we are all about winning right now. A GM has the responsibility of caring for the organization in the long term as well, so they have to be open to at least listening to everything they can possibly listen to and consider it if it’s going to help this organization win for a longer period of time.

“We as an organization realize that we’re not always going to be aligned because we have different responsibilities within this organization. No one would ever question what’s going on from the front office point of view, and I don’t think that it would be questioned what we’re trying to accomplish here in the clubhouse.”

Sounds as if Callaway got a refresher course on the company line, but that’s not exactly ground-breaking info. This manager has enough to worry about downstairs, and deGrom’s Flushing tenure easily could stretch beyond his own at this rate.

Then again, we’re not even sure why deGrom would want to stay. Citi Field is a miserable place to be right now, but looking to sacrifice deGrom as a shortcut to change that would do even worse damage in the long run.