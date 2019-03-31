WASHINGTON -- Eventually, the Mets were going to fall off their 162-0 pace, and the fact that it happened Sunday, in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals, will be mostly forgotten over the course of the next six months.

Did Mickey Callaway stay too long with Justin Wilson, who teed up the walk-off homer to Trea Turner? Should the Mets have started Jeff McNeil coming off his four-hit performance, despite the Nats debut of lefty Patrick Corbin?

Maybe, possibly. In the bigger picture, it ultimately won’t matter that much.

But if we’re going to dissect small sample sizes, such as this opening series, the Mets left D.C. with plenty to feel good about. Not only did they beat the Nats twice in their own backyard, the Mets featured threats from nearly every spot in their lineup, and came within a swing or two of toppling them for a third time, against closer Sean Doolittle.

After Zack Wheeler and Robert Gsellman created holes of 4-1 and 5-2, the Mets clawed back to tie it in the eighth inning with RBI singles from Amed Rosario, pinch hitter Wilson Ramos and Juan Lagares, who entered in the sixth on a double-switch.

The rally ended on a shallow pop-up by Brandon Nimmo -- who had the worst weekend (1-for-11, 7 Ks) among the Mets. But to force Dave Martinez to desperately burn through his bullpen again, as well as put a scare into Doolittle’s attempt for a five-out save, should be counted as a moral victory of sorts.

And with Pete Alonso leading off the ninth, who wasn’t thinking first career homer for this storybook start? Alonso already had been lighting up Statcast with his triple-digit exit velos, and dented the walls again Sunday with his third double, so elevating a few more feet didn’t seem too much to ask. Only this time Alonso bounced harmlessly to second, and the ninth-inning rally fizzled beyond Robinson Cano’s one-out single.

“We’re a resilient bunch and we fight to the very end,” said Alonso, who has a 1.321 OPS after three games. “That’s a really good characteristic for a team.”

After watching Alonso this weekend, it’s hard to believe we spent months debating the service-time perils of putting him on the 25-man roster, or his readiness for the job. And Alonso’s defense, supposedly his Achilles’ heel, hasn’t been an issue. He’s handled the routine plays, and even showed a surprising ability to stretch when needed, not the easiest thing to do for someone built like a 245-pound linebacker.

“He knows he belongs,” Mickey Callaway said. “This is playing with everything he’s got.”

So check the box on Alonso, along with J.D. Davis and McNeil, a trio of young players that began this season with a ton to prove. Even Keon Broxton, who got the start in center, reached base three times (two singles) and twice stole second. Davis kicked one ball at third base this weekend but also made a few excellent plays, including Sunday, when he ranged deep behind the bag for a nifty backhanded grab and long throw. He doubled and scored Sunday after delivering the go-ahead RBI in Saturday’s 11-8 win.

As for McNeil, he showed that last season was no fluke by falling just a home run short of the cycle Saturday, even if the Mets’ decision -- yes, above Callaway -- to sit him for the series finale was a bit of a head-scratcher. McNeil did get in the game, but struck out against Doolittle on four pitches with two on base in the eighth.

Still, Ramos picked him up by poking a soft liner over Turner’s outstretched glove for an RBI single, and Lagares smoked a line drive over the shortstop’s head to tie it at 5. Callaway having the resources to deploy options like that will be a strength of this team, even if it didn’t deliver a victory Sunday.

“Our depth came through,” Callaway said. “They gave us a chance to win. Everybody’s contributing and we feel like that will continue to happen.”

Chances are good. Wins are better, and the Mets get the only softy in the NL East when they visit the Marlins this week for three games leading up to Thursday’s Citi opener. Now it’s the bottom of the rotation’s turn to step up before Jacob deGrom is handed the ball again for the Miami finale.

Based on what went down in D.C., this small sample size has real potential to grow into something bigger.