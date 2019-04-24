In the hours leading up to Wednesday’s series finale at Citi Field, there seemed to be some debate about what people were anticipating.

Baseball? Or a boxing match?

The Phillies still were fuming regarding Jacob Rhame buzzing Rhys Hoskins the previous night, when the Mets’ reliever gunned a pair of 98-mph fastballs up around his head. After Tuesday night’s game, the prevailing opinion in the visitors clubhouse was that Rhame’s pitches were intentional, and by throwing that high, he had violated the sport’s unwritten treatise on retaliation.

Not much had changed in that regard the following afternoon.

“I’ll just speak for me and say I’m still fairly upset about how last night’s game ended," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday. “I don’t think I need to rehash the details about the end of the game last night. I’ve said quite a bit about it already.”

The Mets’ reaction? Bring it on.

Not that Mickey Callaway & Co. were inviting the Phillies to brawl, but they also weren’t shying away from a potential confrontation, either. And that’s exactly what you wanted to hear from the Mets, who already had the series win in their back pocket, embarrassing their NL East rival in the process.

Callaway could have talked diplomatically about Rhame missing his spots, or the ball getting away from him against Hoskins, who was batting with two outs in the ninth, and the Mets ahead, 9-0. But the manager didn’t do that. When asked if he was worried about Rhame possibly firing up the slumbering Phillies, who had been sleepwalking the first two games, Callaway took the opposite approach, showing complete disregard for the Phillies’ frame of mind.

“We’re not concerned with how they feel, how they think,” Callaway said. “We’re concerned about our team in there, our coaching staff and our players, and we come to win every day. If you need that to light a fire under you, you probably got it the wrong way.

“We come to play every single day. Every single pitch. That’s our approach over here. So we’re not worried about how anybody else feels.”

That was an interesting choice of words for Callaway. Two days earlier, Jake Arrieta ripped his own teammates for not being ready to play, questioning their effort. And now the Mets’ manager was pointing out how his club wouldn’t behave in such a manner. Chances are, Callaway had come across Arrieta’s dressing down of the Phillies, so it was an intriguing coincidence.

What began as a war of words late Tuesday night, however, didn’t materialize into any on-field fireworks early on. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez did hit Todd Frazier leading off the fourth inning, with a 92-mph fastball that nailed him on the left shoulder, but nothing really came of it. Frazier jogged down to first base without incident as plate umpire Brian Gorman warned both benches.

The next inning, Jason Vargas plunked J.T. Realmuto on the left hip, with an 86-mph fastball that probably didn’t leave much of a mark. That hardly counted as retaliation, and it was just as well, as Vargas maintained his composure long enough to get the Mets into the fifth inning with a 1-0 deficit.

That slim margin probably was the thing that kept the simmering Phillies in check. After dropping the first two games, and four of their last five, it wasn’t really the best time for the Phillies to get distracted by such unproductive goals as revenge. With Vargas and his 9.58 ERA on the mound for the Mets, Kapler had to like their chances, and Callaway’s crew sounded as if they were almost steeling themselves for a confrontation.

“They know what to do,” Callaway said. “They’re going to have each other’s backs. We’re a team. It’s a team full of brothers in there, that will do everything they can to protect each other. So we’ll deal with whatever we have to deal with, appropriately.”

The Mets apparently were fed up with being used for target practice this season, having been drilled 15 times through the first 23 games, the most in the majors. In Monday’s series opener, both Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil were hit, so Rhame putting Hoskins in his crosshairs the following night wasn’t a total shocker.

It’s a dangerous game, trading pitches like that. There’s no telling where this eye-for-an-eye stuff can lead, or the collateral damage it may cause. But whether the Mets were right or wrong, they stood behind Rhame’s actions, and seemed prepared to welcome more.

In what should be a Darwinian struggle this year in the NL East, that attitude can only help.