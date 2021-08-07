Long on drama, short on runs.

Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park was the story of the 2021 season for the Mets, a group that has become aggravatingly skilled at trading crushing lows for exhilarating highs only to crash all over again.

How else do you describe a team, in its most important game to date, going eight innings with two hits and zero runs, but then opening the ninth with three consecutive homers? Not to mention getting Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis turns at the plate as the winning run, only to have both strike out to end the game — on a total of six straight fastballs?

That whiplash of emotions still landed the Mets in a depressed state, the result of the 5-3 loss to the Phillies, and now prevents them from leaving this weekend atop the NL East. After 90 consecutive days in first place, the Mets also were in danger of dropping to third in a span of 24 hours, depending on what Atlanta did later Saturday night.

The Mets’ (road) trip to nowhere continued as they dropped to .161 (9-for-56) with runners in scoring position over the last six games and stranded 58 during the plunge. Who knew the trick to triggering their offense would be making sure the bases are empty? In the ninth, Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann conjured up some hope with the trio of homers, but with two on, Alonso and Davis couldn’t complete the comeback.

"It’s easy to make excuses," McCann said. "But at the end of day, you just have to own it. We haven’t been coming through in big spots as a team."

After the Mets’ eighth loss in 10 games, Luis Rojas shrugged off a question about his job security, but it’s fair to ask considering some of Saturday’s head-scratching decisions. And if owner Steve Cohen starts getting itchy for a scapegoat, Rojas is a convenient one should the Mets keep sinking.

"My focus will always be on the team," Rojas said. "We gotta win games. And if my focus isn’t there, I’m disrespecting everybody that’s wearing this uniform. That’s it. There’s nothing more than that."

There’s only so many ways for the Mets to say they’re struggling on offense. But eventually, you run out of words. And all those other words? They stopped having any meaning for the Mets a while back.

Which is why we can circle Saturday as the breaking point, when the Mets not only gave up spewing their misplaced optimism, but drastically altered their lineup against the Phillies’ closer-turned-starter Ranger Suarez, making only his second start this season.

Typically, a few tweaks are expected, based on who needs a breather or a matchup benefit. For Saturday, however, the Mets ditched the half-measures in a series of moves that reeked of desperation. We’re not going to hang these decisions on Rojas, because it’s been clear, in his recent media briefings, that the lineup is a collaborative effort between the manager and the front office.

But it was Rojas who had to explain the moves before Saturday’s game, and the strategy to sit three of the team’s lefthanded staters — Conforto, Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil — sounded questionable at best. Conforto? Fine. He’s been playing himself into a platoon arrangement for most of this season, hitting .132 (9-for-68) with 28 strikeouts against lefthanded pitchers. But Smith has put up reverse splits, as his .327 average versus lefties was 100 points higher than righties, and McNeil was manageable at .250 (along with his recent surge, with an .894 OPS since the start of July).

Rojas also said back in Miami that he rested McNeil for Thursday’s finale because the Mets wanted him to start all three games in Philly, so there’s that, too. What was the Mets’ master plan against Suarez, who they were treating with Randy Johnson-type reverence? To go with the heavy-righty lineup, the lone exception being leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo, to create better "sequencing" among the squad. In other words, pray they could string some hits together for a change.

"It’s this particular lefty," Rojas said, again referring to Suarez like he’s Aroldis Chapman pressed into a starting cameo.

Suarez had been tough on lefties this season, albeit in a relatively small sample size, considering his switch from the bullpen. Holding them to an .080 OBA, with only four hits in 57 plate appearances, was something that gets your attention. But if the Mets were capable of scoring more than two-plus runs a game, and didn’t just lose their grip on first place the previous night, Rojas wouldn’t be freaking out in the middle of this pivotal series.

The Mets no longer have time for quaint notions such as faith and trust. They obviously felt an increasing urgency to do something — anything — that could squeeze an extra ounce of offense from this group. Problem is, their execution again was lacking until the ninth inning.

And too little, too late never gets it done, like Saturday’s sugar-rush ending.