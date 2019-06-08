This really can’t be put in any simpler terms. If the Mets’ rotation doesn’t pitch like the group everyone expected it to be this season, they’re done. Like, right now. Last one out of the Ms. Lauryn Hill concert, turn off the lights and lock the door at Citi Field.

Mickey Callaway knows it. You know it. Four years ago, the Mets advanced to the World Series on these same shoulders, the only difference now is Jason Vargas replacing Matt Harvey, the burned-out Dark Knight. Incredibly, here in 2019, Vargas over Harvey is a major upgrade.

And still the Mets can’t even get over .500, never mind within arm’s reach of the division-leading Phillies. What gives? All five have been mostly healthy, aside from Jacob deGrom’s brief elbow scare and Vargas’ hamstring tweak. Yet before Saturday night’s game, Callaway held up Vargas and Steven Matz as the two shining examples the other starters need to aspire to.

That’s a fairly mind-blowing statement. Vargas leads the rotation with a 2.84 ERA and Matz trimmed his ERA to 3.88 -- a few ticks behind deGrom (3.45) -- in allowing two earned runs over six innings Saturday night. Matz had a season-high 10 strikeouts, and none more crowd-pleasing than Daniel Murphy in the second inning, when he first buzzed his chin with a 93-mph heater than froze him with 94 at the knees, on the black.

Now it’s matter of getting the other two -- Noah Syndergaard (4.83) and Zack Wheeler (4.61) -- to produce on a more daily basis rather than only the flashes of the brilliance that were supposed to be generated by them on the regular.

“Those three guys have to pitch really well consistently for us to win,” Callaway said, “because they’re the strength of our team. If we get our starters rolling, and those three guys clicking -- with Matz and Vargas, the way they’re pitching -- we’re going to get back in this thing. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

While deGrom has last year’s Cy Young on his resume, he’s struggled to put hitters away, and the Rockies hounded him with 40 foul balls in running up his pitch count Friday, which stopped him at six innings. Since he’s deGrom, we’re confident he’ll figure things out, even if it takes more pairings with his favorite catcher, Tomas Nido.

As for Syndergaard and Wheeler, we’re more skeptical. It’s been over two months, and neither has settled into any sort of reliable groove. It wasn’t Syndergaard’s fault that Callaway yanked him from a winnable game last Tuesday, but we can understand why the manager regrettably jumped the gun for Seth Lugo.

The problem with the Mets’ underachieving rotation is two-fold. First off, they’re not keeping other teams off the board like they should. And second, the starters are leaving too much responsibility to the team’s suspect bullpen, which currently houses three trusted relievers (out of seven overall).

Case in point was Friday night, when deGrom’s escalating pitch count (112) stopped him short of the seventh with the Mets down, 2-1. Callaway then opted for Drew Gagnon, who promptly teed up a pair of homers, and just like that, a close game was flushed.

It’s a an all-too-familiar story, and the Mets won’t survive this scenario playing over and over again. Not only does Callaway need his starters to step up, but he’ll have to stick with them longer. Heading into Saturday night, the Mets’ relief corps had an 11.01 ERA over their previous 10 games, and was 26th in the majors (for the season) with a 5.19 ERA.

In order to avoid handing those walking gas cans the baseball, the manager insists he’s already been pushing his starters, citing the fact that deGrom, Syndergaard and Wheeler each rank in MLB’s top ten in pitches thrown per game. Now they just have to somehow be more efficient in stretching those pitches -- and successful. Matz matched a career-high with 120 pitches Saturday night.

“We’re leaning on them,” Callaway said. “We need them to get the job done. I think that they’re starting to come around. When we put up a run, that’s their job to put up zero. That sometimes has kind of hurt us, especially when Noah’s pitched, that’s kind of been a theme.”

Callaway was right to single out Thor. According to a stat computed by The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Syndergaard has posted a zero after a Mets’ run only 45 percent (10-for-22) of the time. Wheeler has been the best, at 86 percent (18-for-21).

But the formula for any Mets’ rebound isn’t complicated. Matz put it on display again Saturday night. Now the rest of the rotation has to follow suit.