Yes, those were boos Monday night at Citi Field. Loud, angry, persistent boos that rained down on the Mets as they exited the field in the eighth inning.

Record-wise, this is the best team in the National League, and had played inspired, entertaining, winning baseball since Opening Day. But that all came crashing down with Monday’s 8-6 loss to the shorthanded Nationals, as gruesome an April defeat as you could ever see, made worse by breathing life into their bitter NL East rivals in the process.

Is it possible to give back almost three weeks of positive mojo in the span of a single inning? That’s what it felt like Monday during a nightmare eighth for the Mets, who held a 6-1 lead at the start and three outs later walked off trailing 7-6 while loudly booed by the crowd of 22,829. This was their first true implosion of 2018, when four of the Mets’ best relievers combined to flush Jacob deGrom’s spectacular 12-strikeout effort by allowing the Nats to send a dozen hitters to the plate that inning.

The Mets’ previously airtight bullpen, which entered with the lowest ERA (1.51 ERA) in the majors, gave up three hits and three walks — including one with the bases loaded. Jeurys Familia was called on for a four-out save (for the third time this season) and surrendered three runs before finally retiring Trea Turner on a line drive to leftfield.

Who could have seen this disaster coming? The 12-2 Mets were rolling at the start of this series, and only a week earlier they swept the Nats in Washington, D.C., an impressive statement that a few said delivered a message to the rest of the league that, yes, this group was legit. And yet when presented with Monday’s chance to further pummel their top rival, the Mets were a bit shorthanded themselves, as Mickey Callaway chose to give Yoenis Cespedes a long overdue breather while Jay Bruce had to sit with a flare-up of plantar fasciitis.

Typically, in the past, a visit by the Nats wouldn’t be the time for the Mets to catch up on their rest. But there’s been nothing typical about this season, for either of these teams. By the time the reeling Nats showed up in Flushing, they trailed the Mets by six games — after playing only 16.

This was an opportunity lost. The Nats still don’t have Daniel Murphy, who has been rehabbing from offseason microsurgery on his right knee, and in the shorter term lost Adam Eaton to the DL because of an ankle bruise and didn’t have Anthony Rendon due to a sore big toe. And the players the Nats did have in uniform field Monday night — other than Bryce Harper — didn’t look like an outfit favored to win the NL East through most of this bizarre night.

Harper hit one of the more awe-inspiring home runs you’ll ever see at a ballpark. Not because of the distance, but his ridiculous strength. In the first inning, deGrom fired a first-pitch, 95-mph fastball to Harper that sheared off his bat at the handle — and he still muscled it 406 feet into the Mets’ bullpen.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was pretty incredible. But for a while, that seemed to be the lone highlight for the Nats. They activated Jeremy Hellickson — signed to a minor-league contract back in spring training — for the series opener and he kept them around for 4 2⁄3 innings in a game that never felt as close as the 2-1 score indicated.

We couldn’t tell if the Nats were simply all-around sloppy or the Mets continued to live their charmed existence. In the fifth, when Asdrubal Cabrera was caught dead between first and second, Howie Kendrick threw the ball away during the rundown. In the sixth, Juan Lagares stole two bases — he got third when Wilmer Difo botched the tag — and then scored on deGrom’s safety-squeeze bunt, which reliever Matt Grace kicked nearly to the Mets’ dugout.

Kudos to the Mets for a clever bit of manufacturing there, and Cabrera provided what everyone believed was the finishing blow in the seventh with his two-run blast into the rightfield seats. Turns out, the Nats weren’t dead yet. Far from it.