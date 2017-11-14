This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
SportsColumnistsDavid Lennon
David

Mets should show Shohei Otani the Citi

Mets’ push for the Japanese Babe Ruth makes sense on many levels.

Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani arrives for a press

Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani arrives for a press conference at Japanese National Press Center in Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Koji Sasahara

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Mets captured the city’s imagination with their improbable World Series run in 2015 but have been chasing that feeling ever since, and stumbled badly last season to the brink of becoming totally irrelevant.

Want to know how to change all that? A way to restore the damaged pride of a franchise looking to instantly matter again?

Sign Shohei Otani.

Mets may pursue Japanese two-way star Otani

New rules may make pitcher-slugger affordable for them.

Easy for us to say, right? We’re not putting up the $20-million posting feel. But don’t take our word for it. The Mets have internally discussed Otani and are not ruling out a potential push for the Japanese megastar, according to multiple sources familiar with the team’s thinking, as MLB clubs wait for a resolution to the expired posting agreement.

At this stage, everything is preliminary. Other than the Nippon-Ham Fighters saying they will indeed post their ace pitcher, a two-way threat described as the Japanese Babe Ruth, and Otani stating his desire to come to the States, the process itself remains in a holding pattern. While it’s believed that Otani will be grandfathered into the old system, which allows any team to pay $20 million for the right to negotiate with him, MLB still has to hammer out a new agreement to free him up, presumably by next month’s winter meetings.

But here’s why this is a unique opportunity for the Mets, who, as we know, can get a little preoccupied by payroll. After putting up that $20-million release fee, Otani becomes a steal, as teams can only pay him whatever they have in their international bonus pool, due to the restrictions on players under the age of 25.

The Mets would need a trade or two to raise funds in their own pool, but when you consider that the Rangers lead the pack at $3.535 million, followed by the Yankees at $3.25M, it’s safe to say Otani isn’t picking a team based on the cash. As for other motivating factors, the Mets can compete with plenty of clubs in that arena.

For instance, only two teams out of 30 call New York home, and if a star athlete is looking to pump up his income through marketing opportunities, it doesn’t get any more lucrative than the Big Apple. Despite coming off a 70-win season, the Mets’ popularity rarely wavers, due to an extremely loyal fan base stretched over the tristate region.

The Mets also can give Otani the chance to hit on a regular basis when he’s a starting pitcher, by virtue of being in the National League, and could allow him to play the outfield on occasion, as he’s expressed a desire to do. Of course, Otani is going to want to sign with a contending team, so the Mets — who have pledged to be aggressive this offseason — must present him with a blueprint that shows a believable path back to the playoffs.

It all makes for a credible sales pitch. As for what Otani would bring to Flushing, the benefits far outweigh the cost, and we could see GM Sandy Alderson maybe laying in the weeds to make a big splash here. He’s already renovated the coaching staff with a pitching-minded manager in Mickey Callaway, so why not transform this into a next-level offseason by employing Otani’s magnetism to pull the spotlight back onto Citi Field?

Alderson enjoys creating this kind of sizzle when the opportunity presents itself. Remember, this is the GM who tipped the baseball world upside down by signing Tim Tebow, a move straight from the P.T. Barnum playbook — and yet one that broke attendance records in the South Atlantic and Florida State leagues.

Otani is no Tebow, obviously. He’s a No. 1 caliber pitcher — with a 100-mph fastball and video-game breaking stuff — that would rejuvenate a Mets rotation forever falling short of its elite potential. Adding Otani also would allow Alderson to perhaps trade a coveted arm or two for a positional need that otherwise figures to be too pricey on the free-agent market. Offensively, Otani has a .973 OPS over his last 169 games — he was limited last season by an ankle injury — so that’s a useful bat for a Mets lineup needing a boost.

Frankly, the odds of the Mets luring Otani away from the Yankees or Dodgers feels like a long shot. This would be an upset of ’69 proportions. But count them among the teams at least discussing Otani, and that’s all we’re asking for at this point.

David
By David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.

He was named one of the top 10 columnists in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2014 and also took first place in that category for New York State that same year.

Lennon began covering baseball for Newsday as the Yankees' beat writer in 1995, the season the Bombers snapped a 14-year playoff drought by becoming the American League's first wild-card team. Two World Series rings later, Lennon left the Yankees' beat after the 1998 season, bounced between the Bronx and Shea for the next three years, then took over on the Mets for the demise of Bobby Valentine in 2002. He became Newsday's national baseball writer in 2012.

Lennon also is a Hall of Fame voter, a former Chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and co-author of "The Great New York Sports Debate."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

St. John's Shamorie Ponds attempts a free throw Led by Ponds, Storm cruises to win over Central Connecticut
Connecticut's Jalen Adams makes a basket over Stony Brook's Stony Brook falls to UConn
Japanese pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani smiles during a press Mets may pursue Japanese two-way star Otani
Nets center Jarrett Allen looks down the court during Allen returns for Nets
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres fields a ball during spring Cashman: Torres will have chance to win third base job
The Cavaliers' LeBron James and Knicks center Enes Kanter Kanter defending his teammates and the rim