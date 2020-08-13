Just 20 games into this virus-truncated season, it’s not a stretch to say the Mets could be on the brink of the Andres Gimenez Era at shortstop.

Because right now, Amed Rosario’s claim to the job title is by name only after he was kept out of the starting lineup Thursday -- due to a lingering “stomach bug” -- for the third consecutive game.

More and more, we’re beginning to think that bug wears No. 60.

What else could we believe? While the Mets remain content to have Rosario stay hydrating in the dugout -- yet available to play, manager Luis Rojas said -- Gimenez has flashed the best defense at short since Rey Ordonez wowed Flushing, only with the ability to help with his bat, too.

It’s undeniable the Mets are a better team with Gimenez in the lineup anywhere, but eventually Rojas may have to admit they’re best with him at shortstop. For now, however, the manager insists that Rosario still owns the job and will return to the position as soon as he’s physically able to do so.

When asked why that’s the case, Rojas basically deferred to the fact that Rosario entered the year as the incumbent.

“Since Day 1 of this season, Rosie’s been our everyday shortstop,” Rojas said before Thursday’s series finale against the Nats. “We’re comfortable with him, he can he can make the plays, and he's our shortstop.

“He hasn’t been in the lineup because he hasn't been able to the last couple of days and we're looking to getting him back on track. We had some conversations about his approach on the plate. We know that he could do damage at the plate.”

So which is it? Is Rosario actually too sick to play? Or are the Mets giving him a chance to mentally reset, as well as tinker with a few things, after starting the season with an identical batting average and on-base percentage -- .207 -- and nearly as many strikeouts (11) as hits (12).

This year, above all others, provides a convenient excuse to rip up any preseason blueprints or go with a quick hook. The Mets already have done that with J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeill switching spots -- Davis going to third base and McNeill to leftfield, which has improved the team’s defense overall.

It’s more difficult to keep Gimenez at short, because that leaves Rosario without a position. The Mets have been thrilled by the double-play combo of Gimenez and Luis Guillorme, as the two have drawn raves from the pitching staff the past two days. But the safe move for now is just to slide Gimenez to second when Rosario is ready given that Robinson Cano -- still rehabbing from a Grade 2 groin strain -- can be used at DH, which seems to be Rojas’ plan.

Despite the Mets’ sluggish 8-11 start, Gimenez has been a sparkplug, both for his physical skills and baseball IQ. The precocious 21-year-old infielder was batting .283 (13-for-46) with two triples, four stolen bases and six runs scored in 18 games. But his impact has gone beyond the numbers, turning in defensive gems while also directing players around him on the field.

As for Rosario, Rojas mentioned how the team is still working with him on moving laterally at short and his reactions off the bat. Based on Thursday’s pregame media briefing, it sounds like Rojas expects Rosario to return to the lineup Friday. Beyond that, the manager isn’t looking too far ahead, even though it’s already feeling late early this season. Could the urgency of this short schedule ultimately result in going with Gimenez at short if Rosario doesn’t rebound quickly?

“That's really tough to anticipate,” Rojas said. “Andres has played so well at short and second base. I know exactly what, you know, what you mean there. But we trust Rosie too -- how good a player he is and the plays he can make. So as far as anticipating it or when we're going to do it, there's no timeline to do anything right now.

“Playing games and seeing how the guys are performing is what's going to give us back some of those decisions. We'll see what we have, probably starting [Friday] with the starting lineup. Today we’re going to play the Nationals and then we’ll get ready for what’s next.”

If what’s next is Rosario still hydrating, and Gimenez back at shortstop Friday in Philadelphia, the questions will continue.