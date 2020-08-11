A lot has changed for everyone in 2020. Just about all of it bad, especially for the once-vaunted Mets’ rotation.

A year ago, the Mets went 46-26 after the All-Star break to climb into the wild-card race and finish a mere three games out of the playoffs. The second-half surge inspired talk of a bright future in Flushing, with a core of promising young players as its foundation.

But the key ingredient has mostly vanished, nearly wiped out -- with the exception of back-to-back Cy winner Jacob deGrom. As the ’19 rotation gradually eroded since the end of last season, it’s also exposed GM Brodie Van Wagenen’s failed strategy to fortify that group.

During the 2019 second-half run, over 72 games, the Mets ranked first overall in ERA (3.13), third in WHIP (1.16), fifth in K/BB ratio (3.96) and seventh in opponents batting average (.237). If not for their trademark early stumbles, the Mets would have played in October, riding a stacked deck of front-line starters.

And now? The Mets’ rotation is looking like an insurmountable weakness. Even with the expanded playoffs -- opening up the field to eight teams from each league -- the non-deGrom portion of this starting staff doesn’t seem like it can survive August, never mind qualify for October.

Through the first 17 games, the Mets’ starters (with deGrom, mind you) ranked 26th in both ERA (5.34) and WHIP (1.39). Their .273 OBA was 27th.

No one expected the rotation to carry the team like it had in the past. Not after losing Zack Wheeler ($118M deal to the Phillies) and Noah Syndergaard (TJ surgery) long before this 60-game even began.

But Marcus Stroman’s shocking opt-out Monday, right on the heels of Michael Wacha going on the IL with shoulder inflammation, sounded another alarm for a rotation that already was ablaze. Then Steven Matz -- the de facto No. 2 starter -- followed Stroman’s stunner by throwing batting practice to the Nats, who hammered him for eight runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Pride of Ward Melville was non-competitive, and he acknowledged as much during his postgame media briefing, calling the performance “unacceptable.”

“I’ve got to be better,” said Matz, who has an 8.20 ERA.

The Nats took massive hacks, like they knew what was coming, and manager Luis Rojas suggested that Matz’s delivery was “slowing down” on his breaking pitches. And Matz’s implosion set off a chain-reaction that later opened the door for infielder Luis Guillorme to pitch the ninth inning of the 16-4 shellacking The scoreboard registered every one of Guillorme’s nine pitches as a mid-60s curve ball, but they looked mostly straight to us. Still, he retired the Nats in order, which Matz never was able to do.

Comic relief aside, the Mets returned to a harsh reality Tuesday in sending out Rick Porcello (6.92 ERA) against Max Scherzer while prepping the newly-activated Walter Lockett for what is likely to be the long-man role Wednesday following an opener, like Robert Gsellman or Justin Wilson.

Porcello, along with Wacha, was part of Van Wagenen winter insurance policy for the back end of the rotation -- a strategy of employing relatively low-cost reclamation projects. So far, the gamble is a loser. Given the nature of Wacha’s injury, he could be gone for this season, and Porcello needs to start earning his $10 million.

To help maximize those efforts, the Mets went back to a defense-focused lineup for Tuesday’s start, just as they did for Porcello’s seven-inning "W" last Wednesday in D.C. They used Andres Gimenez at shortstop, Guillorme at second and Dom Smith at first. Rojas said the struggling Amed Rosario had a “stomach bug” but would be available off the bench. It was Pete Alonso’s first day off this season.

Lockett was among Brodie’s first trades, acquired from the Indians for backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, and he’s pitched his way onto the GM’s lowlight reel after an 8.34 ERA in nine appearances (four starts) last season. Rojas wouldn’t commit to naming him Wednesday’s starter yet, but he’s the only one stretched out to take the biggest chunk of that assignment.

The Mets have pinned their hopes on the highly-touted David Peterson, who is 2-1 with a 3.78 ERA as Stroman’s sub. But he’s not the cure by himself. Just another patch for the shattered dream of a year ago.

“We were living and surviving without Marcus,” Van Wagenen said Monday. “What this team has shown already and what I'm confident they will do going forward is, is have the next man stand up and keep fighting.”

Bottom line, that next man up -- whoever it may be -- needs to start getting a few people out.