PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets chose to write off Friday’s implosion by Steven Matz as one breezy afternoon at First Data Field, where the hitter-friendly winds did not mix favorably with him teeing up pitches at the top of strike zone in an 11-3 loss to the Nationals.

The loud series of events, however, was a bit jarring. Washington took turns at what amounted to a longest-drive contest, hitting four homers off Matz in two innings and scoring eight runs before Mickey Callaway threw in the towel.

As ugly as this was, it’s still only spring training. We’re talking about practice here. But the larger issue with Matz was his apparent inability to self-correct the mechanical flaw that led to this disaster. Matz kept throwing high pitches, and the Nationals kept hammering them, over and over.

Adam Eaton opened the game by crushing a 74-mph hanging curve that wound up over the leftfield wall. Later in the first, Yan Gomes homered off a perfect hitter’s fastball, middle of the plate, about belt-high. The next inning, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman went back-to-back, jumping on pitches that couldn’t have been more perfectly aimed for the barrel of their bats.

The good news? Matz won’t be among the three Mets’ starters who will face Washington during that opening weekend series in D.C. That honor belongs to Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler. But as we sit here in mid-March, Matz is the runaway weak link in the Mets’ otherwise stellar rotation, and Friday’s upsetting performance only confirmed that.

We understand it’s the Grapefruit League. But the top three, along with No. 5 Jason Vargas, have combined for a 2.31 ERA over 46 2/3 innings, with 13 walks and 50 strikeouts. They’ve allowed a total of six home runs.

As for Matz, he has a 10.97 ERA in four starts, a span of 10 2/3 innings, with four walks and eight strikeouts. He’s served up six homers on his own.

Once Matz’s day was over, he immediately huddled with pitching coach Dave Eiland to go over the flaw, which was diagnosed as faulty hand-positioning on the baseball. The glitch caused Matz to leave his pitches up, and the results were predictable.

“I’ve been here before and I know I can correct it,” Matz said. “It’s good that this stuff happens now, especially now that hitters have their timing down. You’re not just beating guys with fastballs up. They’re letting you know when you keep that ball up, that they’re going to be able to get their barrels to it. It’s a really good reminder. I’ve got to work in between starts on just getting that ball down in the zone and pounding it down. That’s where I’m most effective.”

It’s strange to hear that Matz would need a refresher course on that, a subject that’s typically covered in Pitching 101. The former Ward-Melville star turns 28 in May, and is about to start his fifth season in the majors. As Callaway pointed out, injuries have limited him to only 71 starts during that time, but he had 30 last season, and pitched pretty well to a 3.97 ERA.

Matz is an experienced pitcher, with a fair degree of success at this level, and making in-game adjustments is something he needs to improve on. He wasn’t able to do that Friday against the Nationals' A-lineup, but Callaway is hopeful Matz can show progress in that area by the time his 2019 debut takes place in Miami next month.

“It’s his first year that he’s been able to come into spring training and just really work on stuff and try to get better, so I’m not overly concerned about it,” Callaway said. “There comes a time though in spring training where you got to get some consistency going into the season so you can get on a good roll and start the season the right way. I know they’re going to work diligently to get that spot.”

The results may not matter yet, but Matz could use a confidence-builder before the season opens. So could the Mets. The rotation is the team’s undisputed strength, and it would have been helpful to see Matz be something more than the liability he was Friday, regardless of which way the wind was blowing.