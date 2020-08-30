Just like the loyalties that split New York, sometimes during the Subway Series it can be difficult to divvy up the credit for these games.

Did the Yankees earn that victory? Or did the Mets choke it away?

And vice versa.

Case in point was the Yankees’ 8-7 win (eight innings) over the Mets in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader at the Stadium. We’d go with the latter choice here. This was some Grade A Mets-ing going on. And anyone wearing pinstripes, given truth serum, would have to agree.

As far as Game 2, there was no debate. The Yankees bulldozed the Mets in extras as the previously-struggling Gary Sanchez hammered a pinch-hit grand slam to deliver a 5-2 victory in the eighth. Luis Cessa still had to whiff Wilson Ramos with the bases loaded to seal the sweep, however.

Rallying for five runs in the seventh inning of Game 1 took an inspired effort -- and plenty of help. With the Yankees down to their last strike, Aaron Hicks smoked a 98-mph fastball from Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz for the tying two-run homer, a laser-beam that barely cleared the short rightfield wall.

Gio Urshela finished off Diaz in the extra (eighth) inning, also with two outs and two strikes, by punching a slider into rightfield to score Mike Tauchman -- the ghost runner -- from second base. Tauchman and the strong throw from Michael Conforto got to Wilson Ramos at nearly the same instant, but his flailing sweep tag missed the Yankee by inches as he sprinted past.

The whole lousy affair for the Mets was even worse considering that the guy who is the better closer (at least in Flushing) -- Seth Lugo -- was the Game 2 starter after moving to the rotation last week. Lugo again looked great, striking out seven with one earned run, but was pulled in the fourth after 60 pitches. Subtracting Lugo from the pen hurts even more now that the Mets also are without Dellin Betances, who was put on the injured list Sunday morning with lat tightness -- the same injury that sidelined him with the Yankees a year ago.

Lugo didn’t stick around long enough to have a meaningful impact in Game 2. But Drew Smith was on the mound in the high-leverage eighth inning and teed up the slam to Sanchez. As amazing as Friday’s doubleheader sweep was for the Mets, the rest of the Subway Series went straight downhill, dropping three straight in crushing fashion -- including Sunday’s pair of extra-inning losses.

As for Game 1, the last time the Yankees scored at least five runs to force extra innings was two decades ago, so it’s been a while. Diaz blowing a save? Unfortunately for the Mets, that’s a regular occurrence, although Jared Hughes -- along with some sloppy defense from the normally reliable Andes Gimenez -- started the dominos tumbling.

“Usually you don’t win many of those,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said afterward.

The odds tend to dramatically improve, however, once Diaz trots through that bullpen door. And despite all his repeated failures, Diaz keeps tricking the Mets into trusting him, mostly because they keep trying to convince themselves he can be the closer.

But simply believing in Santa Claus doesn’t mean he’s really delivering your presents. Since Diaz showed up in Flushing with Robinson Cano as GM Brodie Van Wagenen’s opening blockbuster deal, this is how his resume reads for save situations: 28 saves, 10 blown saves, 5.80 ERA. One night, Diaz is electric. The next, he blows a fuse.

“We still trust him,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said, minutes after watching this latest implosion. “We still love his stuff.”

Diaz was dynamite when they bounced him from the closer’s role earlier this month. He starts locating his 98-mph fastball again, the wicked slider returns, and then the Mets get lured back into the same trap. On Friday, Diaz struck out the side to earn his second save in Game 1 of the Mets’ doubleheader sweep.

As luck would have it, the Mets never figured to need Diaz once they entered the seventh inning of Sunday’s Game 1 with a 7-2 lead. But Gimenez’s throwing error kicked off the inning -- a bad omen -- then things began to steadily unravel with a two-out walk, a hit batter and Luke Voit’s check-swing RBI single through the shift. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

“The table was set for something strange to happen there,” Boone said. “And to have Hicks up against Diaz -- not that anyone is a good matchup for Diaz -- but he’s got a good shot there with his ability to handle the heater.”

Diaz jumped ahead, 1-and-2, exclusively with fastballs. Hicks laid off the only slider to get to a full count, then smoked another fastball, this one letters-high, into the seats. As crushing as that felt at the time for the Mets, there was more disappointment on the way.