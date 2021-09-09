The last time the Yankees and Mets played a Subway Series with anywhere near the urgency of this weekend was more than two decades ago, with a world championship on the line.

And now? It’s all about varying degrees of desperation.

The reeling Yankees are holding into a playoff spot by their fingernails, losing five straight and eight of 10 before Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jays. As for the Mets, they not only have to win at a rate unprecedented in ’21 to have any shot at all, but also need simultaneous breakdowns from division-leading Atlanta and the second-place Phillies.

This weekend marks only the second time the Subway Series has been played as late as September, and the first to take place on 9/11, with Citi Field the host site for Saturday’s 20th anniversary, an emotionally-charged event of a magnitude that will be off the charts.

The Mets and Yankees are going to have starring roles in that, just like they did when baseball helped with the healing process in 2001, from wearing the caps of the city’s first responders to simply giving people a chance to cheer amid the grieving. Against that backdrop, two rivals struggling to stay in contention will have to navigate the turbulence created by the intensity of those feelings.

"I think it’s going to be a pure rush of adrenaline for both teams," Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday afternoon. "A lot of the players -- if not all of them -- will get more of a drive from this. But we’ve still got to control what we can control and bring our best game. We can’t let anything distract us, we can’t let anything intimidate us. We’ve got to keep things the same."

We get Rojas’ point, but this weekend’s stage is going to be too big, the stakes too high, to approach these three games as merely another series on the schedule. Even for the perpetually even-keel Rojas, who has to realize the odds are increasing this will be his final month as the manager in Flushing.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Remarkably, the Mets have stayed afloat after a season-wrecking 2-11 stretch vs. the Dodgers and Giants, going 8-3 (before Thursday) amid the franchise’s efforts to sabotage itself during that span. First was the "thumbs-down" gestures designed to boo their own fans, followed three days later by the acting GM Zack Scott getting arrested for DWI, asleep at a stoplight.

Through it all, the Mets have been one of MLB’s best offensive teams since Aug. 28, ranked second in both batting average (.281) and runs scored (67) while placing third in OPS (.848). Combine that with a team ERA of 3.41 -- ranked fifth overall -- and that’s enabled them to trim their NL East deficit from eight games to four before Thursday’s series finale against the Marlins. Still, the schedule ahead gets far more difficult after this weekend, as their remaining opponents have a combined .523 winning percentage.

As for the Yankees, they’ve been losing almost as many players as games over the past week, with Jameson Taillon landing on the IL Thursday with a small tendon tear in his left ankle -- only two days after Gerrit Cole was forced to leave his start due to hamstring tightness (the ace’s status seems to be improving). Previous to that, the Yankees’ best reliever, Jonathan Loiasiga, also was placed on the IL with a strained rotator cuff.

While the health of their pitching staff has rapidly deteriorated, the Yankees compounded the problem by slipping into their worst offensive funk of the season, the primary reason for following up their 13-game winning streak with a 2-8 plunge. Since the streak’s end on Aug. 28, the Yankees’ .206 batting average and .589 OPS are both dead-last in the majors. Their 36 runs scored rank 29th, with only the Marlins (34) having fewer.

Factor in the bullpen’s 5.36 ERA (ranked 22nd) over that span and even the Yankees’ most reliable strengths are now betraying them. Catching the Rays atop the division is now out of the questions -- the Yankees tumbled from four games behind on Aug. 28 to 9 1/2 games out heading into Thursday. It’s safe to say the Yankees have saved their worst baseball for the most important part of the season, a path that now winds through Flushing, where an equally desperate team awaits.

"We have the guys in that room right now capable of getting this done," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Thursday’s series finale with Toronto. "And that’s our expectation. We know we need to turn it around and start playing better, but I absolutely feel like we’re positioned to do that."

This Subway Series could play a significant role in determining where these teams are headed, either to the playoffs or oblivion.