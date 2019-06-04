With Mickey Callaway clearly out of answers himself, maybe the manager should have listened to Noah Syndergaard. It was Syndergaard who pleaded with Callaway on the mound in the seventh inning Tuesday night to stay in for one more out.

From what we could tell on the broadcast, Syndergaard appeared to say, “Let me finish it.” Instead, Callaway took the baseball after 103 pitches, and ultimately sealed the Mets’ fate in a terrible 9-3 loss to the lowly Giants that stretched to 10 innings.

Syndergaard gave way to Seth Lugo, who gave up the tying double two hitters later. And in the 10th, the ghost of Robert Gsellman surrendered five runs, offering little resistance against one of the worst teams in the majors.

Callaway was loudly booed when he came out to fetch Gsellman. A few fans went a little further, screaming out replacements.

“Joe Girardi!”

“Buck Showalter!”

“Wally Backman!”

Brodie Van Wagenen wasn’t around to hear the angry chorus, as he’s anchored down in Port St. Lucie at the Mets’ war room for the ongoing draft. But we’re not expecting any more votes of confidence, and that “foreseeable future” is looking shorter by the day.

After what Callaway has endured lately, however, you have to question how much of a future he wants to have. No matter what move he makes, whoever he calls on, the result tends to be bad. Even Tuesday night, in trying to protect a 3-2 lead, Callaway seemed to do the reasonable thing in pulling Syndergaard after 103 pitches.

Despite Noah’s protests, Callaway was able to go with one of the few relievers that has earned his trust -- Seth Lugo -- and yet he still was betrayed.

So much for leaving this garbage on the West Coast. After that spirit-crushing journey (2-5) through Los Angeles and Arizona, with the bullpen dizzy from a nasty cocktail of overuse and incompetence, the Mets returned home to Citi in roughly the same position as when they left. This time, they were three games under .500 (28-31) rather than five, and it was only through the grace of the slumping Phillies that the Mets were within 4 1/2 games of the NL East leaders.

Not exactly “Come get us” territory, but close enough to keep people believing. The problem? Re-establishing that faith is a ritual the Mets have not been very good at this season. And Callaway -- not the best salesman from the jump -- is only getting worse at making that pitch. After the meltdowns Callaway witnessed out west, when the Mets blew leads of five and four runs after the seventh inning in two hideous losses, we can understand why the manager might not put much stock in his own words.

“You’re frustrated at the moment when things are happening,” Callaway said before Tuesday’s game. “But we’re home, we have to let that go in the past. Could it be 2 1/2? Yes. It’s not. So the reality is, we’re 4 1/2 back. That’s a pretty good spot to be in with 100-something games left and we’re going to get it going.”

The Giants figured to be the perfect bowling pin to greet them for this homestand, even with Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Tuesday night’s opener. Bumgarner has been a shadow of his legendary October self, at 3-5 with a 4.01 ERA, but he’s auditioning for a trade elsewhere -- the Bronx perhaps? -- by the end of next month. Completing the ’16 wild-card rematch was Noah Syndergaard, whose own Jekyll-and-Hyde performance is as much a reason for the Mets’ underachieving ways as anyone else on the roster.

Not surprisingly, Tuesday didn’t conjure up many wild-card flashbacks. Bumgarner, who won that playoff showdown with a four-hit shutout, did hold the Mets scoreless for five innings before Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos went deep for a 3-2 lead. Twice the Mets put their first two runners on but failed to score, and the listless vibe that often creeps into Flushing like a worrisome fog seemed to haunt them early on against a lousy opponent.

Syndergaard ran into trouble a little quicker, as a pair of walks and three singles in the fourth inning put the Mets in a 2-0 hole. But he pushed on to stick around through two outs in the seventh inning, when Callaway made the fateful decision to call on Lugo.

As usual, the Mets’ bullpen put another bull's-eye on Callaway.