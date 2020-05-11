Upon hearing the details of MLB’s latest, best return-to-play proposal, which will be turned over Tuesday to the Players Association, my reaction was the same as it’s been for all the ones that preceded it.

Sounds great.

A July start for an 82-game regionalized schedule, the use of home ballparks (where permitted), an expanded 14-team playoff structure. More Yankees-Mets. Even a universal DH!

What’s not to like? It’s baseball, right?

Problem is, every idea looks great on paper. The Arizona bio-dome, the Cactus-Grapefruit cocktail, even the three mega-divisions concept that divvied up all 30 teams along geographical lines.

I fantasized about each of them. Imagined how they could work. Tried to convince myself that if the COVID-19 outbreak eased up, yes, this might actually happen.

And then reality set in. Just as it’s doing again with this latest proposal.

The difference this time is that MLB’s blueprint is finally getting in front of the Players Association, which has to approve any plan before proceding. But the COVID-related health concerns still loom large, and the finer print contained in this owner-sanctioned manifesto, the part about a 50-50 revenue-sharing agreement for player salaries, amounts to the equivalent of a poison pill.

In the union’s view, that invalidates the whole thing. Just the suggestion of revenue-sharing is radioactive to them. Always has been. And the mere mention of it is a non-starter, to the point where the union -- at first glance -- can only dismiss this proposal as a PR ploy.

I prefer to think, given these extraordinary circumstances, the two sides can get over this financial hurdle. It’s understandable that the union believes they signed off on pro-rated salaries back on March 26. Two weeks from now, the players’ $170-million advance runs out and the money dries up with no games. Still, they say they won’t budge on any more concessions.

From the owners’ perspective, their gate-related revenue -- which a source said amounts to 51 percent of the local take/40 percent overall for MLB -- has vanished and very likely won’t be coming back, possibly not at all in this calendar year. Maybe you want to question the impact of those numbers on a $10.7-billion industry, but to the owners, those are real, devastating losses. Frankly, the way they see it, paying players pro-rated salaries for roughly half a season isn’t worth it financially to them.

There’s not a lot of bend here. But as far apart as they are at the jump, at least the compensation issue is something within baseball’s control. It’s not impossible to negotiate a solution. The coronavirus, however, has shown a tendency to be far less cooperative.

Plenty of people talk about creating safe work environments for the return of sports, but few outside of South Korea and Taiwan have been able to formulate a successful strategy, which was due to their society’s efforts at taming the virus so far. Spain’s soccer league had five players test positive within days of their return. The UFC had one of their fighters (and two cornermen) come down with COVID-19 right before last weekend’s Jacksonville event.

It’s illogical to think that MLB can seal out the virus altogether, especially as we’re bracing for a resurgence in states that already have re-opened this month. And what happens if a player does contract the virus? Will MLB choose to shut down for three weeks or just isolate the player(s) and plow onward with the season?

The union is going to need some serious persuading that the players can be protected and the risk minimized to a reasonable degree. After all, it won’t be the owners potentially exposing themselves by traveling city-to-city and ballpark-to-ballpark.

So how can that be done? MLB will have to convince the union there is access to adequate testing that doesn’t compromise the public, just as the NBA specified in their gradual return to training camps last week. Also, the needs of players with suppressed immune systems have to be addressed, along with safeguards for game-operations staff as well.

All this makes for an exhaustive list, with potential life-and-death consequences, which is why these negotiations are unlike any other. They’re not discussing pitch clocks and video review. And the rules keep changing. Even if MLB and the Players Association reach some common ground, government officials may just pull it out from under them by refusing to let them play in their states.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned that he spoke to commissioner Rob Manfred but didn’t make any promises. “We'll see where we will be in July,” he said.

Listening to MLB’s latest pitch, we could all be watching baseball then. Reality just keeps telling us something different.