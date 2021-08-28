With 32 trades at this year’s deadline, involving more than 80 players, it took a few days just to figure out where everyone wound up. At the time, we made our best guesses on the biggest impacts, and with a record 10 of July’s All-Stars dealt as well, there was significant talent on the move.

Now that the dust has settled, and we’re a month removed from the July 30 deadline, this seems like the right moment to check on the numbers -- both for the traded players, and how their new teams have fared since the transition.

It’s probably a good idea to get the gutted franchises out of the way early as they’re simply playing out the string. The Cubs, who traded nine players and the core of their 2016 World Series winner, were five games below .500 (50-55) when the deadline expired and were in a 6-19 spiral through Friday, losing a season-high 12 straight in mid-August (the Cubbies were 23 games out of first place).

The Nationals also dealt nine players, only two years removed from their title, and beat the Cubs on deadline day to close within 6 1/2 games of the Mets for the top spot in the NL East. But they promptly went 7-17 including Friday night's win at Citi Field and are 14 games in back of Atlanta (and that’s with Juan Soto).

Those two are the most notable rebuilds anyway. As for the teams still trying down the stretch, here’s a glance at what the big names have done since the July 30 acquisitions (through Friday's games), just to keep score of the GMs that did the best job.

1. YANKEES (76-52)

Since July 30: 35-13

AL East: - 7.5 to - 4.0

Wild Card: - 3.5 to + 3.0

Coming into Saturday's play in Oakland, the Yankees had reeled off 13 straight wins, their longest streak since 1961. It’s not all because of Brian Cashman’s trades for Joey Gallo, Anthony Rizzo, Joely Rodriguez and Andrew Heaney, but the GM obviously gets high marks here. Gallo was hitting only .149 since coming from Texas, but with five homers, 17 runs scored and 11 RBIs in 26 games -- as well as playing superb defense. Rizzo missed 10 days after getting COVID-19, but the Yankees are 15-1 in his 16 games, which is a credit to the balance he brings to the lineup in addition to the three homers and 10 RBIs over that span. Heaney had a gem against the Red Sox and been so-so otherwise.

2. RED SOX (74-56)

Since July 30: 11-14

AL East: + 0.5 to - 7.0

Wild Card: second spot

This deadline will be remembered for the Red Sox not only whiffing on a reunion with Rizzo -- their sixth-round pick in 2007 -- but allowing him to become a key piece in the Yankees’ revival. Otherwise, GM Chaim Bloom didn’t exactly go all-in on the Sox’s playoff push, acquiring Kyle Schwarber, whose eye-popping slash line over his first 11 games (.353/.522/.559) and dozen walks has helped Boston go 7-4 over that stretch. Former Met Hansel Robles, a reliever pickup from the Angels, has a 7.84 ERA over 11 appearances.

3. ATLANTA (69-58)

Since July 30: 18-5

NL East: - 4.0 to + 5.5

Wild Card: - 8.0 to n/a

Credit Atlanta for waking up one morning, remembering they’re the three-time defending NL East champs and then realizing again just how soft the division is. GM Alex Anthopoulos didn’t mope after after losing MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. to knee surgery and rebuilt the outfield, first with Joc Pederson, then adding Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario. Duvall and Soler have combined for 12 homers and 33 RBIs in 23 games since the deadline, but Rosario only came off the IL list Friday for his Atlanta debut.

4. METS (61-67)

Since July 30: 7-19

NL East: + 3.5 to - 8.5

Wild Card: n/a - 9.0

The Mets secured a temporary fill-in at shortstop and presumably an offensive boost by trading for Javy Baez, who also happens to be one of Francisco Lindor’s best buddies. But inserting Baez in the lineup did little to slow the Mets’ slide (3 HRs, 5 RBIs, 29.3 K-percentage), and he also missed 10 days on the IL with a back/hip issue. Rich Hill was picked up to plug a rotation leak and had a 4.83 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance. Trevor Williams, who came over with Baez, has given up just one run in 8 2/3 innings.

5. PHILLIES (64-64)

Since July 30: 13-12

NL East: - 3.5 to - 5.5

Wild Card: - 7.5 to - 6.0

After overtaking the Mets atop the division on Aug. 6, the Phillies either led or had a share of first place for eight days before the Braves passed them. Since then, Joe Girardi & Co. have been treading water, with the two Texas pickups Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.77 ERA) and Ian Kennedy (7.00 ERA, 10 games) seemingly saving their best work for knocking the Mets out of first place in that early August showdown.

6. DODGERS (81-48)

Since July 30: 19-6

NL West: - 3.0 to - 2.5

Wild Card: remain in 1st spot

In the least surprising news ever, the Dodgers’ blockbuster trade that plucked Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals is working out great for them. The stunning part, however, is they’re still having trouble catching the Giants. Scherzer is 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA and 0.828 WHIP in five starts, while the sparkplug Turner has a slash of .303/.341/.4587 with 16 runs and four stolen bases in 19 games.

7. GIANTS (83-45)

Since July 30: 19-7

NL West: + 3.0 to + 2.5

Wild Card: n/a

There was a time it looked like Kris Bryant was the Mets’ No. 1 trade target before they ultimately wound up with his Cubs teammate Javy Baez. We bring that up again in this spot because most of Bryant’s damage since arriving in the Bay Area has come against the Mets, with four homers and six RBIs in those four games, which included three wins for the Giants. After the trade, Bryant has an .867 OPS with six homers and 13 RBIs in 22 games.

8. PADRES (69-61)

Since July 30: 9-15

NL West: - 6.0 to - 15.0

Wild Card: n/a to - 2.0

A.J. Preller, the Padres GM from Huntington Station, likes to steal the spotlight from the big brothers in the NL West. But Preller wasn’t able to do it at this deadline, losing Scherzer to the Dodgers while settling for second baseman Adam Frazier and reliever Daniel Hudson. Frazier is hitting .227 with a .540 OPS since coming to San Diego -- down from .324 and .836 for the Pirates. Hudson has a 5.06 ERA in nine appearances as the Padres’ bullpen has continued to slide in the second half after having MLB’s best ERA (2.85) before the break.

OTHER NOTABLES

Starling Marte, OF, Athletics: Since getting dealt by the Marlins, Marte is hitting .357 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games. He’s also 18-for-18 in stolen base attempts.

Jose Berrios, RHP, Blue Jays: After Scherzer, Berrios was the most coveted starter at the deadline, and he seemed to be worth the hefty price in prospects with a 0.75 ERA in his first two starts. But over the next three, he’s allowed 22 hits and 12 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings (0-2, 8.76 ERA).

Nelson Cruz, DH, Rays: Anxious for some instant offense, GM Erik Neander swung a deal for Cruz a week ahead of the deadline, and the 41-year-old DH has seven homers and 20 RBIs in 26 games.

Craig Kimbrel, RHP, White Sox: With 372 career saves, including 23 pre-deadline for the Cubs, Kimbrel is a closer. But since the White Sox already gave Liam Hendriks $54 million to fill that role, they got Kimbrel to bolster their super-pen, and aside from the Aug. 6 blown save against his former team, he has a 2.79 ERA with 15 Ks in 9 2/3 innings over the other 10 games prior to Friday, But against the Cubs Friday night, he gave up three runs, and his ERA is now 7.15 since switching Chicago uniforms.