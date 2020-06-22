Remember the outrage Rob Manfred sparked earlier this year when he referred to the Commissioner’s Trophy, presented annually to the World Series winner, as a “piece of metal?”

That’s actually too good for baseball now. This year’s champion should be handed a rusty muffler stamped with the MLB logo.

In serving up five weeks of this garbage to the fans, the owners and players have reduced their loyal customers to collateral damage while squandering a golden opportunity to be something bigger than the game during this pandemic.

Instead, everyone involved just behaved a little bit smaller with each passing day, too blinded by hate for each other to do the right thing. If this was December, they’d still be fighting, trading insults, showing way more enthusiasm for labor warfare than the game of baseball itself.

Fortunately, we’re not in the middle of winter. Between typing out those vicious emails to each other, somebody finally looked up at the calendar and realized we were getting toward the end of June. So the Players Association got together Monday afternoon to vote on Manfred’s 60-game proposal.

Anyone paying attention this whole time already knew the answer. The fact the players shot down the offer, 33-5, was hardly a shocking development. In this pandemic year of murder hornets and a melting Siberia, it was oddly comforting to know some things never change. That the owner-player hostility is as reliable as the sun coming up tomorrow.

But I wouldn’t bet on the sunrise. This is 2020, after all.

The only surprise was the five moderates that gave a thumbs-up to Manfred’s last-ditch peace effort. They saw some merit in getting a deal done, which their colleagues had long since bailed on. The Players Association showed strength in unity and never wavered in their demand for pro-rata salaries, as the March 26 agreement stipulated.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ultimately, they got to their 100% goal. But to what end? The owners just kept chopping down the season until the number of games matched their bottom line, and the players were powerless to stop it. They can seek retribution later, in the form of a $1 billion grievance, but that doesn’t really do baseball any good. The fans don’t have much use for revenge. They actually love the game, and all the owners and players have done is deprive them of that one thing - during a pandemic, with record unemployment and civil unrest due to racial injustice. That’s a mind-boggling sentence to write.

“It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been,” the Reds’ Trevor Bauer tweeted Monday. “Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? COVID-19 already presented a lose-lose situation and we’ve somehow found way to make it worse. Incredible.”

It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been. Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? Covid 19 already presented a lose lose lose situation and we’ve somehow found a way to make it worse. Incredible. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) Jun 174, 2020

Bauer punctuated his tweet with a facepalm emoji, but that’s putting it mildly. He should have went with the puking face or mushroom cloud. Because this has got to be making fans either sick or furious, to have their hopes repeatedly smashed, on almost an everyday basis for the past five weeks.

To think there was a time we actually entertained the notion of baseball returning on July 4, the national pastime coming to the rescue on the country’s birthday as the first sport to help in the recovery process. It was too perfect.

And now? We feel ridiculous for even buying in to such a noble idea. What evidence was there to suggest that either side had any interest in doing something for the greater good? Both MLB and the Players Association make sure to mention the fans in practically every press release, but their actions speak louder.

Do you believe for a second that any of this is being done for the fans’ benefit? At this point, the merciful thing would be to call off the season right now so the fans can redirect their attention somewhere else, like golf or the Premier League or NASCAR.

“While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement,” the union said Monday in a statement, “and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other.”

This summer? Or 2021? It’s hard to tell anymore. By voting no Monday, the union didn’t necessarily wrap this up. Now Manfred can either go ahead and implement a schedule on his own, as he is empowered to do, or ask the owners to chip in a few more games to get a smidge closer to the players’ last pitch of 70.

Manfred just needs to get on with it already. You know, for the fans.