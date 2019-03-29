WASHINGTON — Based on the turbulence of the past week, it did not go unnoticed Thursday that Noah Syndergaard’s locker at Nationals Park is now the same one that previously was occupied by another lightning rod of the Mets’ rotation, Matt Harvey.

Harvey had his terse exchanges with the media in that very spot, and after the team’s patience eventually buckled at the start of last season, the once-trumpeted Dark Knight was shipped to Cincinnati in the May 8 trade for Devin Mesoraco.

Obviously, there were a multitude of issues that ultimately led to Harvey’s Flushing dismissal, not the least of which was his deteriorating skills, in the Mets’ estimation. But with Harvey’s shadow long gone, Syndergaard — who starts Saturday against the Nats — has stepped up again to be a more visible (and vocal) presence, whether it’s at the microphone or on social media channels.

As one of the guys documenting his exploits, I’m all in favor of Syndergaard pushing his Thor persona, even if he strayed a bit too far in ripping Tuesday’s goodwill tour to Syracuse, a customary exercise teams often do for their minor-league affiliates. With David Wright out of the picture, and some reshuffling of the young roster, the Mets could use some of the leadership that Syndergaard seems more than willing to provide. It’s just that his compass occasionally needs recalibrating.

The most important pulpit for Syndergaard, however, remains the mound, and Saturday represents his first chance this season to have his electric arm do the talking. We’ve all been wrapped up in his Syracuse drama and the lobbying for deGrom, but that narrative should evaporate quickly along with the vapor trails from Syndergaard’s triple-digit fastballs.

For what it’s worth, Noah mowed through his Grapefruit League tuneup, with a 1.88 ERA over 14 1/3 innings. He also struck out 13 and walked two over his final two starts. As long as Syndergaard is healthy, there’s rarely a concern about his performance, and he didn’t have as much a blip over the six weeks of spring training — other than maybe tossing his glove in frustration during his minor-league duel with deGrom on the back fields.

Now that deGrom is the reigning Cy Young winner, and is looking like a Met for life after getting his five-year, $137.5-million extension, Sydnergaard can’t help but be the No. 2 of this deeply-talented rotation. But his public campaign to get deGrom that deal — “Pay the man already,” he said Sunday — won him admiration in the clubhouse before even throwing a pitch that counts.

“We’re all out there fighting together, so we got each other’s backs,” deGrom said at Wednesday’s news conference. “That was a way of him showing he supported me. Just the same way we’re all in the dugout rooting for each other on. We want to win here. Some of the guys here had a taste of it in 2015 and know what that is like. That’s what we want to get to.”

Speaking of 2015, that’s when Syndergaard made a name for himself on the national stage by knocking down the Royals’ Alcides Escobar with his opening pitch, a 99-mph fastball, to open Game 3 of the World Series. When told the Royals were ticked off about it, Syndergaard replied then, “They can meet me 60-feet, six inches away. I’ve got no problem with that.”

None of the Royals took up Synergaard on his offer, and at a solid 6-6, few in the sport would dare to. If the Mets have any chance of getting back to the playoffs again, they’ll need Syndergaard to be at his intimidating best, which is sort of ironic when you consider they weighed including him in a three-way trade for J.T. Realmuto back in December.

But there’s always going to be trade chatter around Syndergaard, who avoided arbitration this winter by settling on a one-year, $6-million deal and is going to start getting much more expensive in these three seasons leading up to free agency. Based on their past spending habits, it seems unlikely for the Mets to now turn around and give Sydnergaard a worthwhile extension, although a Cy-worthy season from him this year would then give him a Jake-type bump next winter.

With Brodie Van Wagenen’s bold talk of playoffs and championships, the Mets need Syndergaard more than ever right now. It’s why he’ll get plenty of latitude in flexing his social-media muscles, or expressing opinions that management may not share. To his credit, Syndergaard smoothed over the Syracuse tempest by racing around the Carrier Dome holding a gigantic white flag with an orange 'S.' Like a two-on, two-out jam, he found a way out of it.

Next up is the Nationals, and you can expect Syndergaard — with so much at stake — to be done fooling around.