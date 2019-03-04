WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pete Alonso showed again Monday why he’s a quick learner at the plate, but for a destroyer of baseballs, he doesn’t seem to know his own strength.

Facing the Astros’ Jose Hernandez, with two strikes, Alonso choked up on the bat — as he always does — and still launched a sky-high drive toward the left-centerfield gap. Alonso’s first thought was about Tony Kemp patrolling the area, and the memory of him climbing fences to rob others for Triple-A Fresno last season.

“I was praying it would go,” Alonso said. “But I’m like, God no, please Tony don’t catch it.”

First off, Kemp is listed at 5-7. And the only way anyone was getting his glove on Alonso’s blast was if Manute Bol was wearing an Astros’ uniform — as well as a jet pack. Once Alonso barrels up a pitch like that, and it reaches such a height, the ball seems as if it’s never coming down. All Kemp could do was give a halfhearted lunge into the wall as the homer finally landed, halfway up the grassy berm.

For Alonso, it was his second homer in seven Grapefruit League games, this one helping the Mets beat the Astros, 7-4, Monday at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. But Alonso’s fourth-inning RBI double, also with two strikes, was hit with equal if not more force.

Alonso doing damage is fun to watch. But the most impressive thing about Monday’s performance, which raised his spring average to .412 (7-for-17), was the two-strike situational hitting. On the double, Alonso was down 0-and-2 in the count before turning on a cut-fastball.

“For me, I”m a big guy, so I what I want to do well is feel like I’m dangerous in every count,” Alonso said. “I want to feel the ground underneath me. I want to feel like no matter what count I’m in, I can still get a good A-swing off.”

Still, Alonso’s in-game preparation starts long before he steps to the plate. As Travis d’Arnaud tells it, Alonso is constantly chatting up teammates in the dugout for their observations.

“He’s capable of doing a lot,” d’Arnaud said. “Y’all talk about all his power, but he’s actually a really smart hitter, too.”

And the hard, two-strike contact?

“On the nose,” d’Arnaud said. “And he didn’t overswing either, which is really impressive for a young guy. He just stayed short, stayed within himself, and stayed with his approach.”

Alonso is playing like a highly-motivated prospect determined to win the Opening Day first-baseman’s job, and in a perfect world, these early results would be steering him toward that March 28 start against the Nationals in Washington. But there are other factors involved, such as delaying his promotion until late April for service-time purposes, and the resurgence of Dominic Smith could make it easier for the Mets to do just that.

Alonso entered camp as the favorite, with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen insisting he would make the team out of Port St. Lucie if he rightfully earned the job. The Mets’ decision-makers probably didn’t figure Smith would seriously push him for the spot, but that’s what’s happened so far, as Smith had two more hits, including a double and an RBI, in Monday’s other split-squad game against the Red Sox at First Data Field. Smith is batting .500 (10-for-20) with a home run and six RBIs.

“I see a lot more energy out of Dom,” Mickey Callaway said. “He did a great job this offseason getting himself where he needs to be physically, and it’s paying off. Even in the dugout, I see a live guy. I think it’s paying dividends right now.”

As far as Alonso knows, this is supposed to be a competition, not an excuse to stash him at Triple-A Syracuse for two weeks or so to gain an extra year of team control. And he’s going to treat it that way, especially as the friendly competition with Smith heats up.

“Both of us are trying to make a team,” Alonso said. “Simple as that. Good competition breeds the best out of all players. I’m happy he’s having a good spring. I don’t want anyone to do bad. I like Dom. I think he’s a pretty cool guy. I want him to play well.”

Alonso won’t say it, but he’s confident enough to believe that he’ll play better.