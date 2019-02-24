Aside from the obvious Jacob deGrom, the uber-famous Tim Tebow and the people’s GM, budding social-media celebrity Brodie Van Wagenen, is there a bigger Mets star this spring than Pete Alonso?

The kid dropped the ‘r’ from his name last week and owned the news cycle. On Saturday, Alonso homered off the first Grapefruit League pitch he saw -- “We’re called hitters, we’re not called takers,” he said -- then followed that up with a double Sunday in the Mets’ 10-1 loss to the Astros.

With actual baseball games finally underway here in Florida, Alonso is doing what he did at his minor-league stops a year ago, when he had 36 home runs, 119 RBIs and a .975 OPS. As far as the first-base competition is concerned, Alonso is the favorite, with the remaining cast -- J.D. Davis, Dominic Smith -- a distant second.

Combine all that with the fact that every word out of his mouth is entertaining, a walking viral video, and the Mets should have a marketing dynamo on their hands -- once he gets the whole glove thing figured out, which for now, we won’t get too stressed about.

If Alonso continues on this trajectory, the logical landing spot would be Nationals Park for Opening Day on March 28. But since these are the Mets, there is always a catch, and having Alonso in the lineup that day would be considered an act of negligence from a service-time status.

As everyone knows by now, teams routinely delay the promotion of prospects such as Alonso by a few weeks in order to gain an extra year of control, even though such service-time manipulation is supposedly outlawed. It happened to Kris Bryant and Ronald Acuna, most notably, and the Blue Jays acted preemptively this month in stating that their sure-thing superstar, 19-year-old Vladimir Guerrero, would begin the season at Triple-A.

The Mets, to this point, are taking the opposite approach with Alonso’s situation, as both Van Wagenen and Mickey Callaway have maintained that where he winds up on Opening Day will be based solely on merit.

“Brodie’s made it clear that he’s a players’ guy,” Callaway said when camp opened. “And if he deserves it, he’s going to be on the team.”

That’s easy to say six weeks out. A lot can happen between now and the end of March, and management doesn’t want to cause any unnecessary PR ripples with their players, or get the fan base all riled up during this ticket-buying season. But as much money as the Mets potentially could save in the long run by sending Alonso to Syracuse for two weeks, they might not be able to afford it in the short term.

As Callaway alluded to, it wouldn’t be a great look for “players’ guy” Brodie -- who four months ago was a high-profile agent -- to use the same practice against Alonso that he and his former colleagues vehemently opposed. Van Wagenen has been very visible in his efforts to promote the Mets since taking over the job, and holding back a deserving Alonso -- a rapidly developing fan favorite -- would invite the type of negative fallout he’s tried hard to avoid.

Again, it’s early. But this may have baseball implications beyond merely the PR hit. With Jed Lowrie’s sprained left knee threatening to put Opening Day in jeopardy, that could temporarily pull Todd Frazier from the first-base mix, and put more of a premium on Alonso’s righthanded bat in the Mets’ lefty-heavy lineup. And if Alonso keeps raking this spring, could the Mets -- a team that has been starved for offense -- really put him on the shelf for a few weeks?

“I want to force someone’s hand,” Alonso said earlier this month. “I want to come in here and be the best option. That’s it.”

Alonso says a lot -- we love him for it -- and so far, on this subject, he’s been saying all the right things after the ruckus created last September when the Mets didn’t promote him. Van Wagenen helped smooth that over when he first visited him at the Arizona Fall League, and this isn’t the time for either side to make waves when we’re still in February.

Ultimately, there could be just cause for delaying Alonso. Maybe the Mets will say his defense still needs polishing, and Saturday’s debut -- aside from the homer -- featured some clunky glovework. But the more everyone sees and hears from Alonso, the more they want, so this could be a tough train to derail in the coming weeks.