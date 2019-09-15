Pete Alonso, one of the most accomplished rookies in Mets’ history, still gives off the vibe of unfinished business.

Before Sunday’s series finale against the Dodgers, Alonso’s team stood three games out of the wild card, he was five home runs short of Aaron Judge’s rookie record and there were two weeks left in the season.

“We have a chance to do something great,” Alonso said Sunday. “I feel like if we continue to come here with a really good intensity, good things are going to happen. I think that everything for me is all about controlling the effort level every single day.”

This must be an exhausting year for Alonso, who played in his 148th game Sunday night at Citi Field -- the most of any major-league rookie, and just one off the pace of a seven-man lead pack.

Last season, splitting time between Triple-A Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton, Alonso totaled 132 games, then tacked on an additional 27 in the Arizona Fall League, where he was introduced to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen, one of his earliest fans.

Back then, it was Van Wagenen who first publicly endorsed Alonso, saying he would be on the Opening Day roster if he earned a job in spring training -- service time be damned. But no one imagined this dream season, or how irreplaceable Alonso would become, the team’s “energy drink” as described recently by Mickey Callaway.

So when Callaway chose to suddenly rest Alonso for last Friday’s opener with the Dodgers, there was mild outrage. The manager noticed Alonso showing some signs of fatigue at the plate, and the slugger didn’t protest. Just 24, Alonso is at an age where you can be oblivious to such things until someone points them out. But he’s smart enough to listen.

“I obviously want to play every possible game,” Alonso said. “I don’t think I ever need a break because that’s just the type of person I am. Once I’m in the zone, and once I’m in the thick of things, it’s kind of hard to take a step back and glance at things outside of the fish bowl.

“For me personally, I thought I was ready. I thought I was good to go [Friday]. But everyone has my best interests here. I trust Mickey, I trust all of our coaches, all the people that go into making that decision.”

Alonso wound up pinch-hitting anyway Friday, and walked twice in the 9-2 loss to the Dodgers. A day off for him usually turns out to be only a few innings. And the short breather didn’t seem to have the designed effect as the longest hitless drought of Alonso’s young career stretched to 0-for-20 (with 10 Ks) after his first four at-bats Sunday night.

The Mets were wise to squeeze in that break for Alonso, but was that enough for him to recharge? Even the broad shoulders of a player that goes by “Polar Bear” can grow weary from carrying a team, as Alonso did at times.

He kept the Mets in the spotlight during their darkest period by winning the Home Run Derby. Last week, Alonso stepped up big on 9/11, showing a wisdom beyond his years in outfitting his teammates in custom-designed cleats that honored the tragedy’s first responders.

Often, Alonso has been the face of the franchise, on top of what he’s provided between the lines: his MLB-leading 47 home runs, the 109 RBIs (ranked 7th) and .582 slugging percentage (ninth). Alonso is the rare player that can make it all look so easy when it is anything but, and this is uncharted territory for him.

“It’s a different grind up here at the major-league level -- mentally, physically,” Callaway said. “But they don’t even think about it. They just keep on going, going, going until they either blow out or you say, hey you’re off today.”

Fortunately, it was the latter scenario with Alonso, and he’s been cognizant of keeping his strength up over the course of the past seven months. You wouldn’t expect that to be a problem for a guy built like a stack of beer kegs, but Alonso doesn’t crush baseballs by accident. It takes preparation, and study, and maintenance.

“I always try to eat a lot and sleep a lot,” Alonso said. ““Everything’s focused on 7:10 that night. For me, it’s just all about winning. I don’t want to do great for Pete Alonso. I want to do great for the New York Mets. It’s a big thing we got going on and I feel like something special is going to happen. I just want to do everything I can to help.”