Cooler heads prevailed the day after Aroldis Chapman’s 101-mph fastball nearly put a hole through the skull of Rays’ infielder Mike Brosseau.

Part of that was because of the intervention of the league’s disciplinary czar, Chris Young, who handed down suspensions to the principal offenders: three games for Chapman and one for Rays manager Kevin Cash, whose not-so-veiled threat involving his own stable of 98-mph throwers did not sit well with the commissioner’s office.

As for Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone, he sort of got caught in the crossfire. MLB tagged him with the same one-game penalty as Cash. The official reason? “Chapman’s actions,” is how the release described it.

We’ve come to discover that these suspensions are supposed to act as much as a deterrent as punishment, with MLB increasingly trying to stomp out the players’ on-field enforcement of the game’s unwritten rules. It’s taken on added importance during this coronaball season, when physical altercations carry the risk of virus transmission between clubs.

When it comes to the Yankees and Rays, however, draining the bad blood from this fairly modern rivalry — compared to the century-old feud with the now-pitiful Red Sox — isn’t as easy as doling out a few suspensions. As the Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier put it in the wake of Tuesday night’s fracas, “We don’t like them, they don’t like us.”

That’s not going away. And if you listened closely to Wednesday’s banned trio, there were a few embers still glowing from the previous night’s heated exchange. The one we liked in particular was Boone’s next-day response to Cash accusing the Yankees of “poor coaching” and “poor teaching” right after the flare-up.

Boone tiptoed around the incident late Tuesday. But when I asked him Wednesday if he took offense to those pointed comments from Cash — which clearly called him out — his wry smile suggested those words weren’t forgotten.

“Not at all,” Boone said with a grin. “I’m going to take offense to someone popping off in the heat of the moment? No chance. And tonight will give me time to reflect on that a little bit and maybe tighten up my coaching techniques.”

Neither manager publicly expressed any desire to clear the air with the other. Boone further labeled Cash’s Tuesday rant as “reckless” and “inflammatory” while Cash wouldn’t go as far as to apologize for the language he used. Cash’s only goal was to defend his own clubhouse, and for anyone else who got sprayed with the shrapnel, that’s not his problem — especially if they happen to be wearing pinstripes.

“I recognize that at the onset of today, that look, it was raw, you care about your guys,” Cash said. “Being in this job, you want to lead in the right direction. And right after a situation like that, there were a lot of intense moments, and I'll leave it at that.”

So where did that leave everyone else heading into Wednesday’s regular-season finale between these two teams? Pandemic or not, the Yankees and Rays are never going to be sharing bro-hugs or handshakes, regardless of how often they’re getting suspended. It’s been two years since CC Sabathia revenge-drilled the Rays’ Jesus Sucre at the Trop — because Adam Kittredge threw behind Austin Romine — and that incident still reverberates today.

Whenever these players get smoked, there always seems to be a purpose. I didn’t think much of it when Masahiro Tanaka plunked Joey Wendle on the hip with two outs in the first inning Tuesday — after whiffing the two first two Rays — but Wendle jogged to first base with a knowing smile, like, OK, it’s on.

Cash repeatedly has said the Rays’ strategy is to pitch up-and-in to the Yankees. He reiterated that Wednesday. And so the Yankees will continue to do the same. Much like two cold-war adversaries always sizing each other up, until things are set ablaze.

Chapman realizes how dangerous it was to throw a 101-mph pitch that Brosseau barely ducked in time. But he didn’t make any apologetic gestures Tuesday and still declined to do so after getting the three-game suspension (which he’s appealing). Everyone knows how erratic his fastball command is, right?

“I understand if you take a look at the pitch, and the velocity of the pitch, and how close the pitch was — yeah, it looks bad,” Chapman said through his interpreter. “ It's obvious, you know? But I can tell you right now that I have no intention of hitting anybody.”

Then again, should one of these triple-digit missiles dent a Rays batter — somewhere other than the head — we don’t expect Chapman or the Yankees to lose any sleep over it. These teams still despise each other.

“Even though there's been a few of these incidents where the blood gets boiling and tempers flare a little bit,” Boone said, “I think both teams are smart enough and good enough to realize that it's about getting the job done on the field.”

Until the next incident, of course.