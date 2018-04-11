BOSTON — The sight of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton teaming up to push a pile of Red Sox like a pair of offensive lineman is not what anybody imagined when Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park began.

Sure, the under-.500 Yankees already were in a feisty mood, and losing the previous night’s game by two touchdowns only served to further irritate them. But after cooly taking care of business for most of the night — powered by Gary Sanchez’s breakout two-homer barrage — the Yankees, and specifically Tyler Austin, got drawn into a fight they refused to brush off.

The flashpoint was Austin’s third-inning slide into second, where his left foot appeared to spike Brock Holt’s right leg as he was coming off the base for the out. Holt took offense to the slide, and Austin briefly got in his face before second-base umpire David Rackley stood between them. They already were peeling away from each other when the bullpens and dugouts cleared, but it ended in a harmless staredown.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly. pic.twitter.com/wvqoak8QMV — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2018

That was only the undercard, however, to the actual fist-throwing melee in the top of the seventh, spurred by Sox reliever Joe Kelly drilling Austin in the back with a 98-mph revenge fastball. Austin immediately slammed down his bat and strode toward the mound as Kelly apparently said, “Come on!” The two wound up tangled on the ground — Kelly seemed to get a few punches in — before both teams rushed the field, and that’s when Judge and Stanton worked as twin bull-dozers near the Sox dugout.

Once the bodies were cleared, the Yankees still had their 10-6 lead intact, and had done plenty to repair their wounded pride along the way. Maybe the Yankees’ fractured roster has been vulnerable in early April, but it helps to have the 6-8 Judge and 6-7 Stanton on the front lines when the punches start flying.

The Yankees’ two giants mostly played peacemaker, trying to keep the entire Sox roster away from their teammates. Throughout this bumpy stretch, Aaron Boone has pledged that his team would continue to fight, and he wasn’t wrong. They scored four runs in the first — two from a Stanton triple, followed by a Sanchez homer over the Green Monster — to knock out David Price after only one inning and never trailed.

The Yankees-related conversation before Wednesday night’s game at Fenway Park was predictable. They were coming off that demoralizing loss in the series opener, the offense was sputtering, and suddenly everyone forgot that this was only 11 games into the season.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In reality, there was nothing for Boone to do, other than point to the calendar. The Yankees already had endured a handful of key losses — Greg Bird, Aaron Hicks, Brandon Drury — while a number of core players were underperforming. Sanchez entered Wednesday in a 1-for-33 skid, and Stanton’s two strikeouts in Tuesday’s massacre upped his ugly total to 22 on the season. Perhaps most surprising of all, the bullpen had shown too many cracks, with Tommy Kahnle and Chad Green becoming weak links.

Eleven games in, the Yankees were like a Jenga stack, and the wooden framework of their championship dream was being pulled apart, piece by piece. To those on the outside, the gaps always appear to be bigger than they actually are, and Boone wasn’t fretting these early troubles.

Down the hallway, Alex Cora — the Sox own rookie manager — had Boston off to a 9-1 start, their only loss coming on Opening Day. To Boone, however, this April slide was too small a sample size, and being under .500 (5-6) was merely a pothole to navigate past, despite the rest of us seeing a worrisome crater.

“There’s urgency on a day-to-day basis,” Boone said before Wednesday’s game, “but I always keep the big picture in mind. I take a long view on things.”

And what were the positives on Boone’s horizon? The 150 games remaining, for one. Hicks scheduled to return for Thursday’s series finale. It’s not like the Yankees went from World Series favorite to the tanking Rays overnight.

“You really just have to stabilize things,” Brian Cashman said. “That’s the ebb and flow of a season.”

The Yankees didn’t need a literal fight to re-assert themselves in this rivalry. But they weren’t going to back down from one either.