It was shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night when Rob Manfred broke his silence to reporters camped out at Roger Dean Stadium.

This was the eighth straight day of negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Association down in Jupiter, Florida, and the talks were moving into the eighth hour, trying to beat Manfred’s deadline for canceling regular-season games, as he pledged to do if no deal was struck.

"We’re working at it," the commissioner told the group.

Great. After all the wasted time, and baseball shut down for nearly three months due to Manfred’s lockout, only now -- on Feb. 28, hours away from torching games and players’ salaries -- did the owners’ side finally give the impression of hustling for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Why did it have to come to this? Manfred implemented the lockout back on Dec. 2 -- when he had the audacity to say pulling the plug on the sport’s offseason would hasten the pace of negotiations -- then apparently lost the phone number of union chief Tony Clark, as MLB went into radio silence for 43 days afterward.

It was all part of the owners’ strategy, of course, to run off as much clock as possible before Manfred slapped the players with the artificial deadline of Feb. 28 for a new CBA or he would be "forced" (by his own hand actually) to scrap the March 31 Opening Day and however many games beyond it. Not postpone, mind you -- cancel, meaning no chance for the players to make up that lost salary.

Manfred framed the deadline as a logistical move, that the players would need a month of spring training to adequately prepare for an on-time start to the regular season. But it was more bullying of the players, who nonetheless signed on for eight straight days of discussions in Jupiter in a race against that deadline, appropriately enough at the vacant spring-training home of the Cardinals and Marlins.

The CBA was going to get finished at some point. But turning the process into such a contentious, bitter fight was terrible for baseball, regardless of whatever peace agreement ultimately was reached. And there already was considerable damage done.

MLB’s lockout not only delayed spring training indefinitely, but wiped out exhibition games through March 7. So instead of the sport romancing its fans all over again for the past two weeks, and giving them the chance to get out of the cold to watch real, live (albeit practice) baseball, their loyal customers were bombarded daily with unlovable concepts like the Competitive Balance Tax, pre-arbitration bonus pools and minimum-salary fluctuations.

These are all necessary parts of doing business, of course. But did the owners, with Manfred the head of the spear, have to make it so painful for the players -- and especially the younger ones -- to get a more deserving share of this $11-billion industry? And while all this was going on -- or not going on, based on the weeks and weeks of inactivity -- the rest of us got to revive the conversations about everything that is wrong with baseball, and wonder how much of the season would end up a casualty of this whole messy affair.

The owners never seemed to mind, either. Rather than drum up enthusiasm for their teams during the winter with more free-agent signings and trades -- beyond the pre-lockout blitz -- they closed ranks behind Manfred and were fine with squeezing the players until the last possible minute.

These are the people we’re supposed to trust to grow the game? As the hours rolled by Monday, a number of players took to social media as sort of a coping mechanism with Opening Day in jeopardy. Bryce Harper posted himself photo-shopped in a Yomiuri Giants uniform. Joey Gallo created a LinkedIn bio that listed his work skills as "striking out," "hitting into the shift," and "getting dressed weird."

The humor was all they could do to disguise their anger. Being jerked around by the owners over this CBA was bad enough without costing them a chunk of their salaries, too, which they seemingly were prepared to sacrifice if Monday’s discussions failed to produce an agreement.

Earlier that same morning, in a case of curious timing, Derek Jeter quit as CEO of the Marlins, citing a difference in vision for the franchise. The former Yankees captain was hailed as a hero by the players, who assumed that Jeter bolted because the Marlins wouldn’t make the commitment (financial?) to build a championship club.

Whatever this new CBA looks like, whenever it gets done, this adversarial relationship between owners and players continues to be damaging for baseball. Manfred and his billionaire boys club should have been working on that long before Monday night.