Good news, Luis. There are still five days left before you have to write out a Mets lineup for a game that actually counts in the standings. And this year, these games count 37 percent more. No pressure, right?

We’re bullish on your abilities as a manager. But eight years doing that job at the minor-league level doesn’t make you bulletproof in Flushing (there are some benefits to having cardboard fans). And because you’re new at this Mets gig, maybe it’s worth asking, while there’s some time to reconsider before the July 24 opener at Citi Field.

Is Robinson Cano really the guy you want in the No. 3 spot?

Just thinking out loud here. Maybe our skepticism is unfounded. But isn’t it kind of refreshing to engage in some actual baseball conversation, like debating lineups, rather than COVID-19 protocols and the aesthetic value of Citi’s cardboard fans? This weekend’s Subway Series was only practice, but Cano hitting third in both games and dropping Brandon Nimmo to eighth(!) for Sunday night’s finale definitely grabbed our attention.

Rojas explained that was partly due to Cano needing as many at-bats as possible after missing eight days for an undisclosed reason. But the manager also likes Cano hitting there, and that could be a dubious leap of faith with some of the other options to choose from (for the record, Cano struck out swinging in his first at-bat Sunday night).

If this were the younger, top-five MVP ballot, early thirty-ish, pre-PED suspension Cano, then batting third would be a no-brainer. But he turns 38 this October, is coming off an injury-shortened 2019 season, and Rojas should be concerned about the career-low .736 OPS Cano potentially making another appearance.

The Mets can’t afford that to happen during this 60-game sprint, even at the heavily discounted rate of $8.9 million (the prorated portion of his $24M salary). Not with Michael Conforto sitting down in the No. 6 spot, as he was for these two Subway Series games. At the very least, it seems logical to flip Cano and Conforto for the start of the season, especially since Cano needed to do some catching up this camp. That should still be within the realm of possibility as Rojas gauges Cano’s readiness in the countdown to Opening Day.

“The profile is there to hit in the middle, having done it so much before,” Rojas said of Cano. “He's shown up in great shape and his bat is where I think we'll all feel comfortable that he's gonna deliver for us.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Like Mickey Callaway before him, Rojas is in a tough spot. Callaway was trapped between GM Brodie Van Wagenen and Cano, his former client, so he had virtually zero authority over the player. The same holds true for Rojas, except he does hold one advantage over Callaway — he was hired by Van Wagenen. Even so, Rojas is only a year older than Cano, and he’s going to defer to an eight-time All-Star, especially one with the clubhouse presence of a 15-year veteran.

Maybe in past years, keeping Cano in his happy place wouldn’t have been such a big issue. But the Mets now have a solid stable of dangerous hitters, and if Cano isn’t productive right away, it’s only logical to move some young guns ahead of him. Speaking of which, Rojas also raised some eyebrows Sunday night by having Nimmo — Saturday’s leadoff hitter — down at No. 8, with only Rene Rivera behind him. Twice, during his pregame Zoom call, Rojas mistakenly referred to Nimmo batting ninth, but we’ll assume eight is as low as he’s meant to go.

Obviously, Jeff McNeil is an ace leading off, as he did Sunday in the Bronx. But sinking an on-base machine like Nimmo to the bottom of the lineup, thereby minimizing his ABs, doesn’t really make sense. Again, these were only exhibitions, and Rojas suggested his Opening Day lineup had yet to be decided.

But when you only get two of these practice games down the stretch to audition batting orders, it helps to see how the real thing might perform under the bright lights. Rojas does have a number of good choices, but figuring out how to best deploy them isn’t a layup, and he also doesn’t have a six-month season to test-drive various configurations.

“We’ve got a lot of length to our lineup and not one guy is going to be easy to face,” Nimmo said. “And then to be able to fill in for a guy who needs a day and whatnot. If he’s feeling hot, then he can just keep on going. To have that many weapons is really special. And something that I think is our biggest strength.”

We agree with Nimmo. It’s a deep, versatile group that really is the engine for these Mets, overtaking a rotation that now has plenty to prove after Jacob deGrom. Rojas just has to push the right buttons, and be prepared to adjust if he tries the wrong ones first.