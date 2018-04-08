No offense to Zack Wheeler, but he has a few people to thank for a quick promotion and the opportunity to start Wednesday in Miami.

The two at the top of that list? Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman.

If not for that pair making themselves too valuable in the bullpen, Wheeler probably would stay at Triple-A Las Vegas for an indefinite period, waiting for the rotation to spring a leak. But with Anthony Swarzak on the disabled list and Jeurys Familia’s unprecedented workload through the first week of April, the Mets can’t spare either Lugo or Gsellman.

When last we saw Wheeler, his subpar Grapefruit League tour had annoyed the Mets’ decision-makers to the point of banishing him to the desert to start the season. With Jason Vargas recovering from hand surgery, the Mets opted to go with Lugo as the interim fifth starter.

Then came the April 2 snow-out at Citi Field, Lugo getting bumped from the rotation and the Mets’ retooled bullpen becoming a key component to their 6-1 start entering Sunday. In addition, Mickey Callaway pushed Familia for the five-out save to nail down Saturday’s 3-2 win, putting even more of a premium on Lugo and Gsellman to back up Matt Harvey.

Not only did the tandem give Callaway a safety net for Harvey, but these two are far more valuable than basic long men, having totaled 12 strikeouts and zero walks in seven scoreless innings.

Previously, we were told to view Lugo and Gsellman as critical pieces in the Mets’ rotation depth. But that thinking has changed, and the front office now is stressing how important those middle-relief roles have become even though the Mets have an elite rotation.

“Absolutely,” general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday. “I think that’s true across the game. There’s guys you can use in the sixth or seventh, for multiple innings, in that range, in winnable games.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A disciple of analytics, Callaway worked with Terry Francona on their creative usage of Cleveland’s bullpen during the World Series run in 2016. Some of that already has shown up for the Mets, with Callaway going to AJ Ramos as early as the seventh inning Saturday rather than strictly as a setup man.

Rather than stick with traditional roles, Callaway identifies the sections of the opposing lineup he wants neutralized. With the strikeout ability of both Lugo and Gsellman, they’re suited for any number of situations, and Alderson doesn’t want to break up a pen that entered Sunday with a 1.32 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 1⁄3 innings.

“We’d like to try and keep them both in the same role, not moving either one of them back and forth,” Alderson said. “It’s not just a matter of taking a guy out of the pen and spot-starting him. It makes him unavailable for a couple of days beforehand and makes him unavailable for three or four days afterwards. But more importantly, it just interrupts the acclimation process.”

That’s why Wheeler’s promotion was the most logical step. As long as he survived Friday’s Vegas start, the Mets were leaning toward simply dropping him into the rotation as they waited for Vargas’ return.

Is Wheeler a better choice than Lugo or Gsellman? That’s debatable. He had an 8.10 ERA in his 10-inning audition for the No. 5 spot in spring training. On Friday, he struck out six in five innings for Vegas, giving up a homer for his only run. “He looked really relaxed,” Callaway said. “Threw the ball over the plate, a plus slider.”

Apparently it was enough. And without a concrete timetable yet for Vargas, this could be more than merely a one-off for Wheeler. But the Mets thought it more important for Lugo and Gsellman to stay right where they are, which is the primary reason Wheeler is no longer in Vegas.