PHILADELPHIA — Turns out, Steve Cohen really is the Mets owner you imagined. Or dreamed about. The kind that spends $341 million on a player, as Cohen just did with Francisco Lindor.

But now the hedge-fund titan has set an extremely high bar for everyone else in Flushing. Can the rest of his Mets measure up?

Cohen stopped short of predicting a World Series during Monday’s Zoom conference with the media, a few hours before Jacob deGrom was scheduled to (finally) throw the season’s first pitch for the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. He does see this group as a playoff squad, however, and mentioned that once a team gets to October, "anything can happen, right?"

Sure. But does Cohen strike anyone as a guy who’s satisfied with second place? You don’t get to $14 billion by settling for trying hard. Cohen’s predecessor, Fred Wilpon, got so weary of being asked for his prediction every year that he regrettably said at one point that his goal was "to play meaningful games in September."

It wasn’t long after that Fred decided he was done with his preseason state of the team address. Mediocrity is a tough sell.

Thanks to Cohen, the Mets are out of that business. The hardened skeptics had their doubts this winter, after Sandy Alderson kept whiffing on the top free agents, most notably George Springer and Trevor Bauer. What good was having a mega-billionaire owner if he didn’t spend like one? Some even dared to mention the Wilpons in the same sentence.

That all changed with the Lindor deal. It didn’t matter how many James McCanns or Taijuan Walkers the Mets collected. Spreading money throughout the roster may be prudent from a team-building perspective, but those types didn’t move the needle. Alderson and company got everyone’s attention by trading for Lindor (along with a very good starting pitcher in Carlos Carrasco). It was up to Cohen to put his stamp on the franchise with the record-breaking contract.

"I told you I’m all in," Cohen said Monday, "and this should leave no doubt."

Nothing delivers that message quite like a boatload of cash and nobody knows that better than someone like Cohen, who who paid $2.42 billion for the Mets back in November. As for his day job, running Point72, Cohen occasionally glanced at nearby computer screens during Monday’s Zoom, checking on market activity. He’s relatively new to the whole baseball ops thing — having previously been only a minority owner of the team — but Cohen brings an air of accountability that the rest of the franchise has to achieve.

"I can’t hit the ball, I’m not pitching, so it’s ultimately up to the players," Cohen said. "You can lay down all sorts of plans, you can acquire players, you can promote players, but ultimately it’s up to them to play. We’re there to support them. We’re there to adapt if we need to adapt, but I think our organization has prepared our team to perform well, and obviously we need to be flexible as the season progresses, right? The goal is to win. That’s the mantra. I know the players want to win, too."

That was Cohen’s nice way of saying the Mets are on notice. Alderson casually dropped during the Zoom conference that no, Luis Rojas’ option for the 2022 season has not been picked up, so he’s basically in his walk year, too, just like Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman.

Just as we’ve had high expectations for Cohen, the same holds true for the Mets. Cohen already has set this franchise on the right trajectory by securing in Lindor what he described as "a cornerstone of our present and future" while also supplying Alderson with the resources to improve the roster and upgrade the analytics department.

Now it’s up to the Mets to make the most of those pricey renovations. They caught a bad break in having to wait four days to start the season due to the Nationals’ COVID-19 issues, but this is no year for excuses. Lindor’s contract doesn’t even kick in until 2022 and Cohen still has invested roughly $200 million for this season. If necessary, we have every reason to believe he’ll throw in more cash, because locking up Lindor — though a special case — feels like the start of something big, not the end-all of what Cohen is trying to accomplish in Flushing.

Cohen deserved his victory lap before Monday night’s opener. But the Ws that follow are far more important, and that responsibility from this date forward belongs to the guys wearing the uniform. With Cohen’s money comes pressure, and the Mets now own the rare distinction of being among the select fraternity that can spend more than $300 million on a single player.

All that’s left for the Mets is to get back to playoffs again. And ultimately win a World Series. Cohen hasn’t bought one of those yet, but he’s definitely trying.