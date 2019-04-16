PHILADELPHIA -- Look at it this way. Steven Matz, for one night, made sure no one would bother grilling Mickey Callaway about his questionable late-inning bullpen strategy.

After a Mets’ news cycle dominated by the Diaz Rules, and how the strictly-monitored new closer won’t be pushed beyond three outs per save this season, Matz did the unthinkable Tuesday night against the Phillies by failing to record any at Citizens Bank Park.

Matz faced eight batters and every one of them scored before Callaway finally showed up to remove the baseball from his smoking left hand. Matz entered Tuesday as the team’s ERA leader at 1.65, then watched it explode to 4.96, which now places him third of the five, with Jason Vargas (10.13) and Zack Wheeler (7.47) still comfortably ahead.

This has become Matz’s MO since his arrival in Flushing: Repeatedly show glimpses of his dazzling potential, yet fail to maintain the magic, making it all seem like a mirage. Heading into Tuesday, Matz had a 2.23 ERA over his previous 11 starts, dating to last August, the seventh-best in the majors during that span. He also had limited opponents to a .178 batting average (6th) with a 0.97 WHIP (9th overall).

Those numbers signaled a steady, promising upswing for Matz. After what he did Thursday in Atlanta, where he struck out eight and allowed only two runs over six innings for his first victory, this start at Citizens Bank Park figured to be his proving ground.

Instead, it was more like a burial plot for the Mets’ rising confidence, as Matz showed signs of his old destructive tendencies. At this worst, Matz would let circumstances dictate how things went, often displaying annoyance on the mound, either at himself, the umpire or some other distraction.

Matz readily acknowledged the problem. He knew it was holding him back, and worked to quiet those emotions. Before Tuesday, Matz had mostly been winning that battle. But when things got away from him this time, he appeared powerless to grab the reins again.

This wasn’t entirely his fault, as a pair of Amed Rosario fielding errors multiplied his troubles. But Matz didn’t have to roll over because of them, either. It was a bad sign when Rosario booted Andrew McCutchen’s leadoff grounder to kick the night off, and Jean Segura followed with a double to rightfield.

Matz seemed to catch a break, if nothing else, when McCutchen was held up at third. The reprieve was short-lived, however, and Matz then drilled Bryce Harper on his left wrist to load the bases. Harper appeared to be in serious pain, doubling over and clutching the wrist as the trainer checked him out, but he remained in the game.

From there, Matz basically threw batting practice. J.T. Realmuto lined a two-run double and Scott Kingery blasted a first-pitch changeup into the leftfield seats to put the Phillies up, 5-0. Through it all, no one visited the mound. None of his teammates, not pitching coach Dave Eiland. Matz was left out there to stew in his own misery, so it wasn’t all that surprising that he became his own worst enemy.

Matz fell behind Cesar Hernandez 2-and-0 before walking him, then watched Aaron Altherr’s potential double-play grounder shoot between Rosario’s legs for an error. Rosario swatted the air in frustration, and Matz paved the way for his own exit three pitches later. Once again, Matz fell behind 2-and-0, this time to Maikel Franco, then tossed a changeup that was pummeled into the rightfield seats.

That ultimately brought Callaway from the dugout. Matz was gone, but the concerns about the Mets’ rotation aren’t going anywhere. Jacob deGrom, the reigning Cy Young winner, has been ordinary at best, with a 3.68 ERA in his four starts. Noah Syndergaard has a 5.63 ERA. In a bizarre twist, the Mets have been winning in spite of their rotation, not because of it.

Any night a Mets’ starter struggles, the public drumbeat gets louder for Dallas Keuchel, the lurking free agent who still can’t find a job, even with a number of contenders having an obvious need. But after seeing Matz implode Tuesday, the Mets can’t just pin all the blame on a convenient weak link like Vargas.

This is bigger than Vargas. Matz was non-competitive Tuesday, and if the Mets’ rotation is going to have a combined 5.62 ERA, that’s not what anyone would describe as playoff-quality. Matz was supposed to be the page-turner, the guy to change the conversation, both for himself and the rotation as a whole.

Instead, the same worries persist.