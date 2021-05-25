Steven Matz’s return to a New York mound Tuesday night can’t really be classified as a homecoming. Citi Field was 10 miles to the east and what seemed like another lifetime away from where Matz stood in the Bronx.

But to the former Ward Melville star, this was close enough, as his trade from the Mets to the Blue Jays back in January provided an overdue change of scenery. Shortly after joining Toronto, Matz even admitted that much, believing that maybe his time in Flushing, as the local-kid-makes-good story, had run its course.

Matz, who turns 30 on Saturday, was probably correct in that assessment. The challenge now is proving he can be a valuable member of the Blue Jays’ rotation since his superb open to this season had long since faded by the time he showed up to pitch Tuesday’s series opener against the Yankees, the crosstown nemesis team that had throttled him in the past.

With Matz looking to get right, the Bronx figured to the wrong place, at the wrong time. Not only had he allowed a season-high 10 hits over six innings (five runs) in his previous start May 20 against the Red Sox, but Yankee Stadium was a miserable spot for Matz, whose 8.25 ERA over three career appearances there was his second-highest, trailing only Coors Field (9.20 ERA) among ballparks with three or more games on his resume.

Instead, Matz looked as comfortable as if he were in his childhood L.I. backyard. Making his first start in the Bronx since 2018 -- when Greg Bird was among the Yankees gang that beat him up -- Matz flat-out dominated his old pals through the first four scoreless innings. He struck out the side in the first, blowing away Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres, who swung through 96-mph two-seam fastballs, and whiffing Aaron Judge with an 87-mph changeup.

That was the trend early on as Matz pounded the Yankees with fastballs, then kept them off balance with the changeup and a well-located curve that dipped as low as 79 mph on occasion. Matz fanned two more in the second inning another pair in third, striking out seven of the first 11 Yankees he faced. Gio Urshela jumped on a 1-and-2 change for an opposite-field single to open the second inning and Voit got him with two outs in the third, also drilling a change up, this time to center.

This looked like the Matz from a month ago, back when he was making the Mets wonder if they had made a big mistake. He became the first pitcher in Blue Jays history to win his first four starts with the team, and did so in dominant fashion, with a 2.31 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .169 batting average and .539 OPS. Matz also was just the fourth lefthander in the Modern Era (since 1901) to win his first four starts of the season while allowing fewer than 15 hits over that span -- joining Rube Waddell (1905), Cliff Lee (2008) and Matt Moore (2013).

When the Mets dealt Matz to the Jays, these were not the numbers, nor the lists, anyone expected from him. It always seemed to be within the realm of possibility, but we had grown accustomed to the Matz of unrealized potential. That’s why it wasn’t all that surprising when a rather abrupt downturn followed, and Matz tumbled in the opposite direction.

His next five starts more resembled his latter days with the Mets, as Matz went 1-2 with a 6.93 ERA and opponents were hitting him at a .346 clip with a .939 OPS. His pitch counts rose again, his outings shrank, and the confidence Matz had exhibited in those first four starts began to crumble.

"He was pitching behind in the count a lot when he was struggling and throws a lot of pitches," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before Tuesday night’s game. "So that's what I've seen as being one of the main reasons. But we know that he’s got good stuff and he can turn it around just like that."

Matz certainly flipped the script from the jump Tuesday night. He carried a number of narratives with him in his return to the Bronx, but any lingering psychological baggage apparently had been dumped in transit. This was a confident, even-keel Matz on display, having fun -- and for once, making the Yankees miserable. The former fans from his Flushing days had to appreciate that.