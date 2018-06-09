In what seems like a lifetime ago, it was the Mets who featured the precocious stars of the Subway Series, with David Wright and Jose Reyes lighting up New York with the youthful allure of speed, power and charisma.

Nearly a decade later, the Yankees have now reloaded with the kiddie corps of Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres, a devastating duo that each homered Saturday in their 4-3 comeback win at Citi Field. As for the Mets, they’re still waiting for the next generation, despite the stalled promise of Amed Rosario, the stirring of Brandon Nimmo and the head-scratching case of former All-Star Michael Conforto.

Heading into this Subway Series, these two teams were in the midst of a season with very different expectations. The Yankees, coming off the ALCS loss, again were targeting the World Series. The Mets, with a few winter band-aids, were failing in their fight to to regain some respectability after a 70-win season. As for the reasons why, look no further than the production of their young players.

Torres and Andujar have both thrust themselves into the Rookie of the Year conversation, providing a disproportionate amount of power from the bottom of the lineup — for a 41-win, first-place team. Torres, who entered Saturday night hitting .302 with a .554 slugging percentage, belted his 11th homer in 41 games to be the first Yankee to dent Steven Matz, in the third inning.

Andujar has logged 11 more games than Torres, and was neck-and-neck with a .301 batting average and .536 slugging before crushing his tying two-run homer (No. 8) off Matz in the sixth. The Mets were living dangerously by sticking with Matz for another go-round with Andujar — especially with Robert Gsellman already warming — and Mickey Callaway got burned by it.

By comparison, the Mets tend to set the bar lower with their 20-somethings, and were hoping to squeeze something extra from Rosario by bumping him up to the leadoff sport for Saturday night. It was a gamble, but Callaway felt he had to shuffle the lineup. As long as Yoenis Cespedes remains on the DL — and he left Saturday’s game in Trenton due to quad tightness — the Mets don’t have many options.

Rosario, aside from speed, doesn’t profile as a typical leadoff man. He had a .279 on-base percentage, doesn’t possess good plate discipline, and can’t really bunt to keep the infield honest. But Callaway believed he had to move Brandon Nimmo, another youngster at 25, from leadoff down to the No. 3 spot in the order, just to get one of his hottest hitters in more RBI situations. Nimmo entered Saturday with a .960 OPS and had three homers in his last seven games.

“It seems like we have to capitalize on the damage he’s been doing a little more,” Callaway said before the game.

The idea was a good one, but as far as Rosario was concerned, the execution was lacking. In the first inning, Nimmo sandwiched a triple between homers by Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera as the Mets raced to a 3-0 lead. For Rosario’s part, he saw all of two pitches in popping up foul to first base, but did show some potential later in the third inning during a Mets’ rally that fizzled.

Rosario first showed bunt — a point emphasized by his mentor, Jose Reyes — and after that went foul, he used his legs to beat out a grounder to short for an infield single. He then stole second, only his fourth theft this season, but ultimately wound up stranded at third. In his two subsequent at-bats, Rosario came up empty on a fly ball to center and groundout.

As the Mets were shaking up their batting order, the Yankees spent Saturday afternoon delivering injury updates as the two teams flipped roles, and Brian Cashman floated the possibility that Masahiro Tanaka could miss up to a month, another big blow to a rotation that already had lost Jordan Montgomery for the season. In the meantime, Domingo German was holding down Montgomery’s spot, and Cashman was preparing to go in-house for Tanaka’s replacement. As for the trade front, the GM offered his usual response.

“We’re always open to outside help,” Cashman said.

The Yankees’ biggest currency at the moment happens to be young talent, but you can bet Andujar and Torres are as untouchable as you can be in Cashman’s eyes right now.