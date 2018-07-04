Gleyber Torres may be untouchable in the Yankees’ eyes when it comes to trade conversations, but he’s not invincible. Even a 21-year-old infield prodigy, talented beyond his years, can get hurt. And now the Yankees will be without him for an indefinite period after Torres was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a right hip strain, yet another key injury for a team trying to keep stay neck-and-neck with the relentless Red Sox.

Aaron Boone held a second postgame news conference after the 6-2 victory over the Braves specifically to address Torres’ MRI results, which the manager said revealed a “mild” strain. But any injury, of any severity, is never a minor issue when it involves a player of Torres’ importance, so consider this the latest speed bump for a Yankees’ team that was on pace for 108 wins.

“We’re hoping that it’s a short stint,” Boone said.

Torres had been fighting the hip issue for the past few days, and Boone left him out of Tuesday’s starting lineup to rest before later inserting him as a defensive replacement. He was back in for Wednesday’s series finale, but only made it halfway through, with Neil Walker taking over at second base for the top of the fifth inning.

That was the most concerning part. Clearly, Torres was bothered by something and tried to push through it — an admirable quality, but also a slippery slope if the condition is more serious than initially believed. Torres struck out in his first two at-bats, and was trying to stretch his hip area during them, pulling up his right leg behind him and also squatting repeatedly.

So what does it mean in the short term? Torres was having an All-Star first half, batting .294 with 15 homers, 42 RBIs and a .905 OPS, putting him on track for serious Rookie of the Year consideration. Replacing that type of production won’t be possible, not with Walker expected to get most of the reps at second base or a Tyler Wade call-up. Ronald Torreyes is currently unavailable because he’s on temporary leave from Triple-A Scranton while taking care of a personal issue.

As a result, the Yankees are left to do what they do best, rely on their superior depth to patch holes and lean on the rest of the lineup to pick up any slack. When the rotation lost both Jordan Montgomery and Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees barely missed a beat in summoning Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga. Then Gary Sanchez wound up on the DL with a groin strain, elevating the backup Austin Romine, who now has missed the past four games himself with a sore hamstring.

In Romine’s place has been Kyle Higashioka, a career minor-leaguer who was a seventh-round draft pick in 2008 and only has a total of 15 games in the majors. The past four, however, have been remarkable. Higashioka’s first career hit was Sunday’s home run off Red Sox starter David Price, snapping an 0-for-22 streak, and he’s smacked two more in as many days, including a solo shot Wednesday in the fourth inning.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Higashioka has three hits, and they’re all home runs, joining Alfonso Soriano as the only two Yankees to accomplish the feat. He’s also the first player to do it since the Rockies’ Trevor Story belted four straight in 2016. Maybe it’s something in the Bronx water, as the Yankees went deep three times Wednesday and now have 144, which is 20 more than the Red Sox for tops in the majors. Or the Yankees are simply stocked enough in the farm system that everyone is ready to perform once they put on pinstripes, as Higashioka proved once again.

“This organization, for the past few years, has been pretty deep,” Higashioka said. “There’s a lot of great players in the minor leagues right now that could be major leagues if they were elsewhere.”

Torres is a product of that, despite already being one of the top-rated prospects in the sport when the Yankees got him from the Cubs in the Aroldis Chapman trade. Since then, Torres has been the envy of the league, making him the player every team asks about when trying to do business with the Yankees.

Cashman, however, has declared Torres off limits in those discussions — yes, even to the Mets for Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard. The wrinkle now is that the Yankees won’t have Torres either for roughly two weeks, if they’re lucky.