In two completely unrelated events, yet still aggravatingly stitched together through their Flushing ties, Zack Wheeler wound up on the injured list Monday only hours before Travis d’Arnaud went deep twice in the Bronx.

But don’t worry. This isn’t really a Mets’ story. The Wheeler situation is what it is, a case of terribly bad timing, for their best trade chip to develop shoulder fatigue (the team’s terminology) two weeks before the July 31 deadline. And don’t forget, this is the first year of the hard deadline — no more waiver deals in August.

Wheeler’s misfortune isn’t the Mets’ fault. As we know, injuries happen, even apparently to the Yankees, who have sent 22 of their own players to the IL this season. Before Monday’s game, we again were dealing with the Severino-Betances Chronicles, Chapter 57, with no end in sight.

As for d’Arnaud, well, it’s complicated. To say that d’Arnaud would be flourishing for the Mets, as he is now for the Rays, doesn’t seem fair. Sometimes a change of scenery is necessary for the narrative to turn, and that certainly appears to be the case for d’Arnaud.

Just look at how d’Arnaud is being used in Tampa Bay. He batted leadoff Monday for the seventh time since his trade from the Dodgers on May 10 — imagine that?— and greeted James Paxton by hammering a 3-and-2 fastball over the rightfield wall.

Eight days earlier, in the Yankees last visit to the Trop, d’Arnaud hit a walk-off homer against Chad Green, only the second game-ending hit of his career (the other was for the Mets in 2013). There was two ways to look at that as a Mets’ fan. Either being frustrated by his instant success elsewhere or by breaking into applause for tormenting their crosstown rival.

But that wasn’t just some lucky punch, as d’Arnaud proved Monday night. After stunning Paxton with the leadoff blast, he got him again in the third inning, this time drilling a 1-and-0 fastball to almost the exact same spot to put the Rays ahead 2-0. It was d’Arnaud’s eighth homer in 24 games after failing to clear the fences in his first 26, including 10 with the Mets and one during his cup-of-coffee stay with the Dodgers.

Power was always supposed to be part of the skill set with d’Arnaud, who initially was billed as the key piece (also included: Noah Syndergaard) in the package Sandy Alderson acquired from the Blue Jays in 2012 for R.A. Dickey, the reigning Cy Young winner. At the peak of his Flushing career, d’Arnaud drilled 12 homers with an .825 OPS in only 67 games during the 2015 season, and followed two years later with 16 homers over 112 games.

What ultimately derailed d’Arnaud, however, was the incessant string of injuries, culminating with last year’s Tommy John surgery. And the subsequent mishandling of his return, by rookie general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his reshuffled front office. Why the Mets tendered d’Arnaud a one-year contract, worth $3.52 million, only to keep him through an uncertain spring training and then ultimately release him — at full pay —- as early as May 3, remains a head-scratcher.

Coming back from Tommy John surgery is a lengthy, deliberate process, and the Mets seemed to get impatient with d’Arnaud rather than give him more time for rehab. Maybe the pressures put on this year’s club by Van Wagenen’s bold proclamations led to some of that, but whatever the case, d’Arnaud’s struggles at the start of this season were painfully real.

There wasn’t much d’Arnaud did right, in any aspect of the game, and by the end, he was booed constantly at Citi Field. As a result, one of the longest-tenured Mets went out hitting .087 (2-for-23) before he was designated for assignment.

The irony? If the Mets played the d’Arnaud rehab better, and this Rays’ turnaround happened for them instead, he’d be right up there with pre-injury Wheeler as a coveted trade piece. But we’re more of the belief that d’Arnaud needed the fresh start, and he’s been a totally different player, or perhaps one just truer to his real ability, since arriving in Tampa Bay.

And for those still carrying a torch for d’Arnaud, as well as possessing a Mets-bred hatred for the Yankees, he’s given you a reason to smile. With two homers and a pair of walks through eight innings Monday, he had hit safely in nine straight games, the longest streak of his career, and was batting .294 (10-for-34) against the Yankees.

Small consolation, perhaps. But d’Arnaud is a Rays’ story now, and it’s looking like a happier ending.