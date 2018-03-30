TORONTO — The Yankees may look invincible on paper, but they bruise and bleed like everyone else. So in a 24-hour span, after marveling at Giancarlo Stanton’s spectacular fireworks display on Opening Day, they were shaken by the loss of Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the disabled list with what the team describes as a minor Grade 1 intercostal strain.

Startled perhaps but not totally surprised, given Hicks’ difficulty staying on the field in recent years. For all that power potential Hicks flexed last season, he still was limited to 88 games by a pair of oblique injuries, and that region of his torso apparently remains a problem, this time costing him at least 10 days.

As for how much his absence will affect the Yankees, that immediately landed in the lap of new manager Aaron Boone, who suddenly was facing his first mini-crisis on Day 2. Losing a switch-hitting centerfielder of Hicks’ ability is not an easy hole to patch, and the Yankees entered the season thin in the outfield department, with Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) and Clint Frazier (concussion) already on the DL.

Brian Cashman did what he could by calling up Billy McKinney, who immediately was put in Friday’s lineup, playing left and batting seventh. That necessitated sliding Brett Gardner over to center, with Judge in his usual rightfield spot. What Boone chooses to do for the remainder of the weekend, however, is where things get more interesting.

Boone sounded hesitant of using the 34-year-old Gardner for all four games on the taxing artificial turf of Rogers Centre and that’s a legitimate concern. “We don’t want to run him into the ground,” Boone said. But the manager also doesn’t have an obvious backup for center, which is why both Boone and Cashman floated Judge as the possible next man up at the position. Despite Judge’s massive frame, he’s athletic and moves well. Plus, there are no sidewalls to collide with, unlike the corner spots.

“We’re very comfortable with him in centerfield,” Boone said.

The manager wouldn’t reveal what he planned to do for the remaining two games against the Blue Jays, but Cashman suggested that Boone already had a few tentative wrinkles up his sleeve. This had to happen at some point. It’s not like Boone was simply going to photocopy his lineup card from one day to the next for six months. The Yankees also can’t rely on Stanton, Judge and Gary Sanchez to pulverize every opponent.

That’s what made Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays such an encouraging sign. Judge bounced into a pair of double plays and he, Stanton and Sanchez went hitless (0-for-12), but the Yankees’ motor kept humming along as they chased Aaron Sanchez after only 5 2/3 innings. McKinney’s first major-league hit, a single through the right side, set up Brandon Drury’s RBI double that missed clearing the wall by six inches with two outs in the second inning.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Drury struck again with another bullet RBI single in the fourth, also with two outs, and Tyler Wade ripped a two-run double that ended Sanchez’s night in the sixth. Maybe this wasn’t what we expected after everyone was drooling over Stanton a day earlier, but it’s the contingency plan Cashman crafted with Boone when this roster was assembled over the course of six weeks in Tampa.

Neil Walker, who started Friday at first base, was signed two weeks before Opening Day and has teamed with Tyler Austin to replace the injured Greg Bird, who is gone for two months after foot surgery. Cashman traded for Drury in the middle of the spring-training debate over the merits of promoting either Gleyber Torres or Miguel Andujar — immediately silencing that conversation. Wade won himself a roster spot, and McKinney is the wild card the Yankees didn’t expect to play this early.

But that’s how games are won, and over the long haul, playoff spots ultimately are secured. By being prepared, and resourceful enough to roll with the punches. Judge and Stanton are going to be the heavy artillery that can flatten teams on their own some nights. But that wasn’t the case Friday, and we’ll see if Boone calmly pilots the Yankees through these early bumps as Hicks recovers.

“It’s a blow,” Boone said, “but we feel like we can handle it.”

No reason to doubt that yet.