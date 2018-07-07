The Mets have a much better rotation than any 35-50 team deserves. Or needs, for that matter. And it’s about to get another serious upgrade with the imminent return of Noah Syndergaard, who will get his first rehab stint Sunday in Brooklyn.

So to stand pat with this group, in a market nearly devoid of reliable starters, would make the Mets guilty of criminal negligence in their efforts to put this debacle of a season behind them. Jacob deGrom is building a Cy Young case, and we’ll give the benefit of the doubt to Syndergaard, despite him not pitching since May 25.

But it’s the resurgence of both Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz that’s rapidly changing the landscape in the countdown to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. These two finally look fixed. And if not, they’re close enough to convince other teams they are.

Wheeler, whose fastball has been sitting at a career-best 97 mph, has a 3.20 ERA in his past last seven starts, averaging over six innings, with teams hitting .213 against him. The Mets are 1-6 in those outings.

As for Matz, he gutted his way into the seventh inning Saturday, stubbornly sticking around after throwing 45 pitches in the first two. Matz allowed only one run and trimmed his ERA to 3.31 — 2.55 over his last nine starts (the Mets are 4-5 in those games).

Of course, that didn’t prevent Matz (4-6) from taking the loss Saturday in the Mets’ 3-0 defeat, yet another casualty of the team’s non-existent offense and porous bullpen. See a theme here? There’s no point for the Mets to be holding onto on this pile of pitching, not when there is so much else that needs to be done with an eye toward 2019.

We might think a bit differently if the Mets weren’t 15 games under .500 and hopelessly out of both the divisional race and wild card by identical 13 1⁄2 -game deficits, buried by far too many teams. They’ve played too badly for too long, and these signs don’t appear reversible under rookie manager Mickey Callaway, even if Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce were more than figments of the front office’s imagination at this point.

But what the Mets have managed to do, what Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland deserve credit for, is unlocking the potential inside Wheeler and Matz, just in time to capitalize in the trade market. Otherwise, it’s for naught. For once, both appear to be healthy and taking the mound with “conviction,” as Callaway likes to say.

“They’ve made significant adjustments,” Callaway said. “I think Wheeler and Matz are pitching with better stuff, and all that has to do with confidence from pitching well. I think that’s what we’re probably seeing from both of them.”

Whatever it is — lucky pancakes for breakfast, a four-cleaf clover under their cap — we won’t doubt the veracity of Callaway’s claims. And neither should prospective suitors. But this is bigger than just Wheeler and Matz. Sure, they become more attractive to teams such as the Yankees and Brewers, to name a couple. But if things have finally clicked for these two, that also should give the Mets the added depth to consider moving either deGrom or Syndergaard.

When I asked two rival talent evaluators what the Mets should do with this stacked hand, they didn’t hesitant to say those top two have to be traded to restock the team’s woeful talent pool. But say the Mets dealt one, they’d still have the other as the ace going forward, backed by Matz, Wheeler, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, if they can finally cobble together a bullpen.

John Ricco, the most public voice of the Mets’ three-headed front office, said Friday that he believes a quick rebuild is possible, however they choose to proceed. That was predictable. No way are they giving their restless fan base any whiff of punting the coming years, despite their dire situation. But they need to drum up talent from somewhere, and the best trade chips they have currently reside in their rotation.

The likes of Wilmer Flores, Jeurys Familia and Asdrubal Cabrera aren’t bringing back any game-changers. Look what happened last season, when the Mets got nothing but salary relief from dealing Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Neil Walker and Lucas Duda. These starting pitchers are a different story, especially after other prized arms — J.A. Happ and Cole Hamels — waved a few red flags Saturday in their auditions.

The Mets can’t do much right this season, but they do have the ability to control the pitching market and improve their future. Matz should have reminded them of that Saturday in what was just another meaningless loss.