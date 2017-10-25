David Lennon David Lennon is an award-winning columnist and author who has been a staff writer at Newsday since 1991.



LOS ANGELES -- Just curious. Humor us for a minute. Of all the notable stats and records generated by Tuesday night’s Game 1, which one did you end up talking about the most the following morning?

Clayton Kershaw’s 11 strikeouts, the most in a World Series since the Diamondbacks’ Randy Johnson in 2001?

Justin Turner’s .473 on-base percentage for the postseason, which ranks second only to Lou Gehrig (.483) among players with at least 75 plate appearances?

Or maybe it was Chris Taylor’s leadoff homer, last accomplished by the Royals’ Alcides Escobar against, well, you know, Matt Harvey back in 2015?

Great choices all.

But we’re betting more than a few people brought up one that stood out to us, and that’s 2:28, as in two hours, 28 minutes, the time it took to play Game 1. For those on the East Coast, it means Yasiel Puig caught Jose Altuve’s fly ball for the final out at 10:39 p.m., completing the much-appreciated feat of ending a World Series game on the same day that it began.

Not only that, but the Kershaw-Keuchel duel produced the shortest Fall Classic contest since Game 4 in 1992, when the Blue Jays’ Jimmy Key locked up with the Braves’ Tom Glavine for a two-hour, 21-minute gem, which Toronto won, 2-1. The teams still totaled 11 hits — including a home run by Pat Borders — so there was plenty of action.

Tuesday night felt like an instant classic, with Kershaw beating his October ghosts as well as the Astros, and Turner energizing the crowd of 54,253 with the game-winning homer off Keuchel. It also was refreshing to have a postseason game played so crisply, and quickly enough to be easily consumable for a TV audience that tends to get restless — or fall asleep — after 11 o’clock.

“It was great because you had two very good pitchers that were throwing strikes,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Guys were swinging the bats. There were some really nice plays defensively, some big hits. And I think the pace was really good. Even in between innings, I thought the pace was great.”

You may have heard that “pace of play” is a popular buzz phrase among MLB execs, particularly Commissioner Rob Manfred, who ultimately is the person overseeing the marketability of the sport, especially selling the product to TV networks or streaming services. The appetites for sports entertainment seem to be in flux, and baseball is convinced that tightening things up a bit can only help its appeal in the long run.

We couldn’t agree more, and Game 1 was a prime example. As soon as it wrapped, there were as many people talking about the speedy conclusion as what transpired during those brisk nine innings. The reason? Look no further than the 2017 regular season, when average length of a nine-inning game shot up to three hours, five minutes — the longest on record. That’s also an increase of five minutes from last season, and nine minutes from 2015, so baseball clearly is trending in the wrong direction.

Fixing it, however, has been one of the more perplexing problems that Manfred inherited from Bud Selig. Manfred was unable to get his speed-up proposals installed in the new collective bargaining agreement, chief among them a pitch clock. But that will change next season, with Manfred now having the hammer to impose such measures unilaterally. And while he’s at it, limiting the number of mound visits and streamlining the replay system are good ideas, too.

Manfred got lucky with the World Series opener. To have such a well-executed game, at a pace that everyone found perfect, was a great advertisement for the sport. Hank Aaron, at Dodger Stadium to present the award that bears his name before Game 2, said: “The way it was played, it really brings fans back to the game. You see a game like that, played in a hurry like that.”

Aaron can certainly appreciate it. His last season as a player was 1976, and that year, Game 1 of the World Series between the Yankees and Reds took two hours, 10 minutes. No one probably thought twice about it.