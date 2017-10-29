Updated October 29, 2017 9:56 PM

Before Sunday night’s Game 5 of the World Series, the Dodgers and Astros had totaled 15 home runs, beating the previous record of 14 through four games established in 2002 by the Angels and Giants.

So what happened next was predictable. Cue the discussion about juiced baseballs.

“I think over the years, the numbers speak for themselves,” said the Astros’ Justin Verlander, who will start Game 6 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. “I know Mr. Manfred said the balls haven’t changed, but I think there’s enough information out there to say that’s not true.

“Whether he has the say-so or not, I don’t know. But I think we just want consistency. Whether the balls are juiced or not, hey, I’m pitching with the same ball everybody else is pitching with. That’s a fair and even playing field.”

It wasn’t until after homer-happy Game 2, when the teams totaled eight homers — including a record five in extra innings — that Astros lefthander Dallas Keuchel picked up the rant on suspicious baseballs.

“Obviously the balls are juiced,” Keuchel told USA Today. “I think they’re juiced 100 percent. But it is what it is. I’m just glad we came out on top.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred repeatedly has said this season that the baseballs are routinely tested and the results are within the acceptable margins. If that’s the case, there could be other reasons the ball is jumping off the bat, such as the slickness of the balls, or the harder wood used for the bats, or even more advanced performance-enhancing drugs that can better elude detection.

The 6,104 home runs hit in 2017 destroyed the old record (5,693 in 2000), and that pace apparently hasn’t slowed in the World Series. The baseballs sound like a convenient excuse, particularly from a pitcher’s standpoint. But if anyone can distinguish the subtle differences in that piece of equipment, they’re the experts.

“On one hand, you can have somebody that manufactures the ball say they’re not different,” Verlander said. “And on the other hand, you can say that the people that have held a ball in their hand their entire life, saying it’s different, you value one over the other. You take your pick.”

Sports Illustrated pulled the sport back down the rabbit hole Sunday by reporting complaints from pitchers in this Series about the “slick” baseballs being used. It’s not a new complaint. Even during the regular season, fresh baseballs come out of the box with a smooth surface that must be dirtied up with special mud by clubhouse personnel in order to get the tackiness that pitchers prefer.

The whole mud-rubbing thing is not a very scientific process, obviously. Some baseballs get more mud, others less, and that can vary the feel of each one. Another complicating factor for the postseason, however, is the special oversized playoff logo that is branded onto each ball, potentially messing with the grip.

The SI story provided data showing that the Astros’ Ken Giles and the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish had lost movement on their sliders, prompting them to become more fastball-reliant and get bombed. That certainly is plausible and would help explain why Giles — with an 11.74 ERA this postseason — lost his closer’s job before Game 5 and Darvish recorded only five outs in Game 3, leaving with a 4-0 deficit.

Others, however, have been fine. Clayton Kershaw struck out 11 without a walk in seven scoreless innings to win Game 1. Keuchel, who opposed him that 103-degree night at Chavez Ravine, allowed three runs in 6 2⁄3 innings.

In a statement, MLB said on Sunday night: “World Series baseballs are tested at the time of manufacturing and are made from the same materials and to the same specifications as regular-season baseballs. The only difference is the gold stamping on the baseballs.”

It’s possible that the atmospheric conditions have played a role in this World Series. During the first two games in L.A., the temperature hovered in the high 90s, which might have added distance to some fly balls like helium to a balloon. In Houston, the weather has been much cooler and drier — even inside the dome — which could make the baseballs feel slick.

Usually, there’s more than one contributing factor, and they can vary depending on whom you ask.

“I think they’ve been extremely consistent in the World Series, and also in the playoff games as well,” the Dodgers’ Rich Hill said. “So I haven’t really seen too much of a difference or variation in seams or any size of the ball.”

As long as they keep flying, however, this debate isn’t going away.