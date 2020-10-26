Clayton Kershaw’s slow playoff heartbeat, conditioned by more than a decade’s worth of Octobers, made him the perfect page-turner Sunday for the Dodgers, a team that needed someone sturdy to hold on to after the previous night’s epic meltdown.

And as many times as the relentless Rays tested him in the pivotal Game 5 of the World Series, Kershaw occasionally bent like a palm tree in the wind. But, he did not break as he guided the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory, giving Los Angeles only one more win to go for their first championship since 1988.

Kershaw wasn’t at his dominant best, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings, but he refused to be rattled, especially when Manuel Margot, perhaps growing impatient with a fourth-inning rally, attempted to steal home. Or when manager Dave Roberts came out to lift him in the sixth, despite getting two outs on two pitches.

Or even after the game, as two of his children, Cali and Charley, whirled around him during the Zoom session. "You guys are being maniacs," Kershaw said, but softly, hoping they’d just chill.

"Any dad just wants their kids to be proud of them," Kershaw said. "Cali told me she was tonight, so I'll take that for sure."

As for the night’s less cuddly tests, Margot’s daring dash was a bold move to try against Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer. But the Rays never sweat the resumes of their opponents. They do what they do, daring you to stop them, and Margot saw a chance to tie the score at 3.

This time, unlike the mind-boggling end to Saturday’s Game 4, the Dodgers didn’t suffer a major malfunction. Kershaw hasn’t always delivered the right pitch during his playoff career -- a narrative that again followed him into this October. But in this case, Kershaw calmly backed off the rubber, then fired a perfect throw that still barely beat Margot’s head-first slide.

"Honestly, it was just kind of instinct to step off -- thankfully it’s happened before," said Kershaw, who recalled an unsuccessful try by the Astros’ Carlos Gomez. "Just glad we got him out there."

Kershaw’s quirky, lefthanded delivery makes him a logical target, since his back is to the runner at third. But after prepping Max Muncy to be his eyes in that scenario, the first baseman made sure to alert Kershaw when Margot broke for the plate, yelling "home, home, home."

It was a questionable decision by Margot, especially with Kershaw teetering. The Rays opened the first three innings with leadoff hits -- only the sixth time that’s happened to Kershaw in 384 career starts -- and they cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third inning on Yandy Diaz’s RBI triple and a run-scoring single from Randy Arozarena.

When Kershaw allowed a pair of walks to start the fourth, manager Dave Roberts had to be getting restless. But after a pop-up and strikeout, Margot’s failed dash finished the job for Kershaw, who retired seven straight from that point.

Just as Kershaw seemed to find his groove, however, Roberts already was plotting his exit strategy, which the two discussed before the sixth. He would get two more batters. But when Kershaw only needed two pitches for the first two outs of the sixth, putting him at 85 overall, Roberts headed for the mound anyway -- and was booed with every step by the Dodger partisans among the crowd of 11,437. Circled by the infielders, Kershaw chatted briefly with his manager -- Justin Turner could be seen lobbying for his ace -- but departed nonetheless.

"I just felt -- we felt -- that he was at the end," Roberts said. "We talked about it and he executed. He held up his part of the deal. He just grinded. He willed himself to that point. And I will say it wasn't his best stuff, but he found a way to get outs and I give him all the credit."

Kershaw allowed five hits and two runs, and the six strikeouts upped his career postseason total to 207, passing Justin Verlander for the top spot. He’s also 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in this World Series, as well as 4-1 with a 2.93 in this year’s five playoff starts, and Kershaw didn’t seem to have an issue with turning the baseball over to the fireballing rookie Dustin May.

"That was the plan," Kershaw said. "We talked about it before the inning and even though it was just two pitches, which made it seem super fast, we stuck with the plan so credit to [Roberts] for that one."

Pulling Kershaw there really wasn’t all that controversial. Everyone should know by now that’s just how games are managed, regardless of who’s on the mound, mostly because of the deep bullpens waiting behind them. Roberts had May, the brilliant rookie with a triple-digit fastball, and he retired five of six (2 Ks) before the manager made a call that truly seemed to be a head-scratcher.

With one out, and Kevin Kiermaier at first base, Rays manager Kevin Cash sent up Ji-Man Choi as a pinch hitter. Roberts countered by summoning the lefthander Victor Gonzalez, which then prompted Cash to go with Mike Brosseau instead, as Arozarena waited on deck. Using the rookie Gonzalez against two dangerous righties felt like a terrible idea, and even worse when Gonzalez walked Brosseau.

Up came Arozarena, now the all-time leader in both hits (27) and home runs (nine) for a single postseason, but he flied to center on the first pitch. Brandon Lowe popped up, too. After Saturday’s brutal treatment by the baseball gods, Roberts seemed to catch a break.

"I just felt that for them to either take on Victor or to make a three-player move to get a matchup, it's worth it," Roberts said. "I like Victor spinning the baseball against Arozarena. I just liked the matchup and Victor performed."

Lucky? Probably. But there’s no debating the results, and now the Dodgers will look to end their 32-year title drought on Tuesday. If things go according to plan, Kershaw will be a spectator from here. An anxious one.

"It's so stressful in the postseason, just because you care so much," Kershaw said. "It’s way more stressful watching than pitching."