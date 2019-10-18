The moment you knew that maybe Friday’s Game 5 was golden for the Yankees, that this ALCS wasn’t over, that everyone was headed back to Houston, came with two outs in the sixth inning.

James Paxton, the forgotten ace in what was supposed to be Justin Verlander’s masterpiece Friday night, had nearly emptied the tank to keep the Yankees alive this October. But after making Yordan Alvarez strikeout victim No. 9, out popped Aaron Boone.

As the restless crowd of 48,483 watched Paxton and Boone converse on the mound, a strange thing happened — the manager didn’t take the baseball. When Boone turned back, leaving Paxton, the Stadium roared.

Score one for desire over data. And when Paxton’s next pitch to Robinson Chirinos wound up as a long fly ball that died at the warning track, maybe this would be the Yankees’ night, and it was as they held on for a 4-1 victory over the Astros, who still have a 3-2 advantage with Game 6 on tap Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Paxton got to unleash his inner ace Friday, allowing one run and striking out nine over six innings. DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks were the first two Yankees to homer in the first inning of a playoff game in franchise history. Other than a sturdy bullpen effort, that’s all the Yankees needed to wash off the stain of Thursday’s ugly Game 4, as Aaron Judge said they would.

Early on, it felt like Game 4 had never ended for the Yankees, their futility from that night lingering into Friday’s first inning like a stubborn flu. The Stadium looked almost half-empty when Paxton delivered his opening pitch at 7:09 p.m. and there was a hangover feel to the building.

That vibe also extended to the Yankees, with Paxton and Gleyber Torres misplaying George Springer’s leadoff roller into an infield single. The Astros then turned a passed ball, a groundout, a walk and a wild pitch into a 1-0 lead. The first inning was a microcosm of the entire Game 4 catastrophe, and with Justin Verlander opposing them, the Yankees couldn’t afford a much bigger hole.

Instead, they immediately dumped the Astros in one. LeMahieu ripped Verlander’s second pitch into the rightfield bleachers, sparking the slowly-filling stands, just as another DJ used to do in October. He also became the fifth Yankee to lead off a postseason game with a home run, and first since that DJ - Derek Jeter -- did in 2009.

But this was no lucky punch off Verlander. The Yankees kept hammering away, a line-drive single by Aaron Judge, a double by Torres. Verlander caught his breath by whiffing Giancarlo Staton -- back as the DH -- but Hicks rocked him anew by smacking a full-count pitch off the rightfield foul pole.

Hicks spun to watch, then cooly dropped his bat as the crowd held its collective breath. As soon as the ball caromed off the yellow pole, the Stadium exploded. Verlander, stunned, crouched down in front of the mound. Hicks’ home run snapped the Yankees’ 0-for-16 slump with runners in scoring position -- their longest of the season -- and the four runs were the most given up by Verlander in a single inning since he joined the Astros in August of 2017.

The hours leading up to Friday’s pivotal Game 5 involved saying goodbye to CC Sabathia, whose career ended with the previous night’s shoulder dislocation, and welcome back to the healthy-enough Stanton. It was an odd juxtaposition of events with the Yankees trying to fend off elimination. Sabathia was signing off with a farewell news conference, as his teammates were trying to do just the opposite and stretch their season to Houston for the weekend.

Then again, the sight of a broken sight of a broken, tearful Sabathia walking off the mound Thursday was emblematic of the battered Yankees being pushed to the brink. On the flip side, perhaps Stanton’s return to lineup, as the replacement for the flailing Edwin Encarnacion at DH, was symbolic of a revival.

“I think we’ve had our backs against the wall all year,” Sabathia said Friday. “That’s a tough group in there and our slogan has been ‘Next Man Up.’ Yeah, we’re in a tough spot, but I feel good about our guys and our chances. Just one game at a time.”

Nonetheless, this was a desperate situation, and Stanton had to be in Friday’s lineup. There was no sugar-coating the urgency any longer. If he was mobile enough to rumble along at 90-foot intervals, then his quad strain would have to be endured.

“It’s now or never,” Stanton said during batting practice. “Must-win game, so I gotta be in there and have an impact.”

The Yankees returned to the ALCS on Friday night. And now anything feels possible again.