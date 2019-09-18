Incredibly, it’s been seven years since the Yankees could refer to themselves as the American League East champions.

So what’s another day (or a few more hours) to wait?

Leave the champagne stored away, the caps and t-shirts in boxes. The Yankees will get their moment soon enough, despite the Angels delaying the on-field celebration with Wednesday night’s 3-2 victory at the Stadium.

With a Magic Number of one, and the Rays playing the Dodgers in Los Angeles, the Yankees had to take care of business in the Bronx or wait around for a loss from Chavez Ravine. Turns out, they didn’t get win No. 100 to punch their own ticket, but there were still notable moments in an otherwise deflating loss to the Angels.

With the AL East still (officially) not wrapped up at the time of CC Sabathia’s opening pitch, the Yankees already had a busy undercard of events going on for Wednesday’s game. While Sabathia’s postseason fate has yet to be decided, this marked his final regular-season start in the Bronx, so the night carried a great deal of emotional significance, whether the Yankees were able pop champagne or not.

Performance-wise, Sabathia would have preferred a better farewell, as he lasted only 2 2/3 innings, leaving the Yankees in a 2-0 hole and the bases loaded for his replacement, Domingo German. Sabathia did strike out four straight during one stretch, but then came unraveled in that third inning , allowing three singles and walking a pair before getting Brian Goodwin on a pop-up to second.

As soon as that happened, Aaron Boone appeared from the dugout, waited a few steps before signaling to the bullpen, then greeted Sabathia on the mound with a big embrace as he took the baseball. By then, the crowd was on its feet, and Sabathia waved his cap to a standing ovation.

The Yankees were lined up to greet Sabathia on the track in front of the dugout, and Dellin Betances -- his left foot already booted up due to the Achilles injury -- was first with the hand slap and hug. Sabathia made his way through the group -- Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton -- then watched German strand his three runners, keeping his ERA at 4.99 through 22 starts.

Sabathia, knee willing, should get another start next week, and it may be premature to rule him out for October with the Yankees thinking less conventionally about a rigid rotation for the playoffs. Boone told Sports Illustrated that Paxton may be the team’s only “traditional” starter -- as in getting a longer leash -- as the manager could opt for “openers” or even piggy-backing other members of the rotation, depending on the matchups.

Sabathia’s final Bronx outing didn’t really instill much confidence in his postseason prowess, but the Yankees’ pitching plans seem to be very much in flux for now. It’s difficult to cross any of the logical candidates off the list.

From an October roster standpoint, however, Giancarlo Stanton’s return to the lineup Wednesday was more important than Sabathia’s Bronx goodbye. And with time running short, Boone immediately put Stanton in leftfield, so his braced-up right knee could be tested.

Even with Stanton making it back, we were skeptical about him getting up to speed after missing nearly three months. But Boone was insistent that he’d be fine, and Stanton appeared to prove his manager correct during he six innings that he played Wednesday.

Stanton, used to hearing a disproportionate amount of boos in the Bronx, received a loud, welcoming ovation when he stepped to the plate in the second inning, his first major-league at-bat since June 25. After working a 2-2 count, Stanton ripped a rocket-double to centerfield, clocked at 107 mph. He also looked stable hustling to second, without favoring the knee in any discernible way.

But the Yankees figured Stanton would hit -- especially a lefthander like the Angels’ Dillon Peters. Of greater concern was his mobility on the outfield grass, and Stanton came through there as well, playing Albert Pujols’ ground-ball single on the run and delivering a strong one-hop throw to the plate that nearly got the sliding David Fletcher -- if Kyle Higashioka had been able to hold on to the ball.

It’s not like the Yankees were overly preoccupied with clinching the division Wednesday night. They have other things on their mind as they prepare for an inevitable October, so CC’s sendoff and Stanton’s homecoming were fine side attractions for an evening.